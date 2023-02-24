Top WWE Executive Suddenly Terminated From Company - Report

According to a report from Fightful, an executive within WWE was let go rather suddenly last week, citing that it was due to an "HR Violation".

No additional details or reports regarding the specifics of the violation have surfaced as of this writing.

SVP of Talent Operations & Strategy James Kimball is said to be the one who was given the pink slip.

"Fightful has learned that WWE SVP of Talent Operations & Strategy James Kimball is no longer with the company...We're told it was an HR violation and he was terminated immediately last week." - Sean Ross Sapp, Twitter

As detailed in the report, Kimball had been in his role with WWE for 2 years, first joining the company in August 2020 as Vice President of Business Operations for the Office of the Chairman & CEO. He would then receive two promotions within the company, eventually leading him to the SVP and Head of Talent Operations & Strategy role.

Before joining Vince McMahon's company, Kimball worked for Dana White for nearly a decade. Last serving the company as Vice President of Operations at the UFC's Performance Institute.

A WWE talent believes that Vince McMahon has returned to the creative team

According to another report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the outlet received a message from talent within the company who stated that it was their belief that Mr. McMahon is back in a creative role.

However, Sapp made it very clear that he was unable to corroborate the claims.

As of now, there have been no additional details or reports that can confirm the claim made by the unnamed company talent. The company maintains that Chief Content Officer, Triple H is the Head of Creative.

Triple H has noted in the past that he has spoken to McMahon on several occasions regarding creative control, and it is safe to say that the former world champion still has the final say.

