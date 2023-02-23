A WWE talent believes that Vince McMahon is allegedly back on the creative team

Is Vince McMahon involved with WWE creative once again?

Mr. McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year in a corporate capacity to help facilitate the sale of the company in the months ahead. Despite his return, Triple H stressed to talent that he was still in charge of creative and had the final say as to what would happen on RAW and SmackDown.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), he got a message this week from a wrestler in WWE who told him that Mr. McMahon is back in creative with the company.

The WWE star implied that there is once again a struggle for power within the company, and when they approached management about it for answers, they were given the run around instead.

Sapp also stated that someone high within the company reached out to him and said this information was completely false.

The talent who insisted to Sapp that it's happening said we'll see it for ourselves soon enough.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



I couldn't get it confirmed at all, but on today's



Also, List & Ya Boy is back today at 3 EST! This week, a WWE talent reached out and told me they believed Vince McMahon was back in creative.I couldn't get it confirmed at all, but on today's FightfulSelect.com List Goes On (4 PM EST), I'll discuss what they told me.Also, List & Ya Boy is back today at 3 EST! This week, a WWE talent reached out and told me they believed Vince McMahon was back in creative.I couldn't get it confirmed at all, but on today's FightfulSelect.com List Goes On (4 PM EST), I'll discuss what they told me.Also, List & Ya Boy is back today at 3 EST! https://t.co/qETKzXGZhV

Is Vince McMahon responsible for some of the weird WWE creative decisions as of late?

Within the last week, the Road to WrestleMania 39 has become a very confusing one.

It started on SmackDown last week with Bray Wyatt seemingly challenging the winner of the grudge match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber to a match at WrestleMania.

72 hours later on RAW, Omos and MVP laid out a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 39, which is supposed to be answered by The Beast Incarnate this Monday night on RAW.

These challenges could very well be red herrings, but if Vince McMahon is back, these weird decisions would certainly make more sense. Despite what he's been told, Sean Ross Sapp has stressed for the record that he doesn't believe Vince McMahon's return to the creative team is something that's happening, tweeting out:

"And for the record -- I don't think it's happening beyond what we've previously reported. But that's just me," Sean Ross Sapp wrote.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp And for the record -- I don't think it's happening beyond what we've previously reported. But that's just me! And for the record -- I don't think it's happening beyond what we've previously reported. But that's just me!

What do you make of this report? Do you think Vince McMahon is back in the creative fold at WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : Do you think Vince McMahon is back doing creative with WWE? Yes No 0 votes