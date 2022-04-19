Backstage news on rejected WrestleMania pitch for Alexa Bliss - Reports

RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss wasn't in Dallas for WrestleMania 38. In fact, Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE programming since her return at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in February, but that's not for lack of trying.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, despite not being at WrestleMania 38, Bliss was willing to work the show. There were pitches that would have seen her involved in the RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. These pitches were "quickly shot down."

Sapp has been unable to confirm at this time if the pitches came from Bliss directly or someone on the creative team. Regardless, it had been determined by the end of February that Bliss would not be featured on the WrestleMania 38 card.

Alexa Bliss is one of several women currently on the sidelines for WWE

Despite Alexa Bliss' therapy vignettes being popular with the WWE Universe, Sapp reports that booking priorities for Bliss "shifted significantly" after the segments aired on Monday Night RAW.

At this time, no explanation has been given as to why things shifted, but it appears to have cost Bliss a shot at competing at WrestleMania 38.

While Alexa Bliss is currently on her honeymoon following her wedding earlier this month, several other female superstars are rumored to be returning soon. The most anticipated returns among the WWE Universe are those of Asuka and Bayley.

Both former champions have been dealing with injuries since last year. While it's unknown when they will be cleared to return to action, the two should make immediate impacts in the women's divisions of their respective brands.

What do you make of this story? Are you surprised that WWE couldn't figure out a spot for Little Miss Bliss at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

