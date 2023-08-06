“They aren’t your kids, don’t worry about it”: Ne-Yo comes under fire for condemning parents who allow their kids to undergo gender transitions

American singer Ne-Yo got slammed online after he made some controversial remarks about parents who allow their children to undergo gender transitions. While speaking to Gloria Velez for news outlet VladTV, the 43-year-old star said that nowadays parents have "forgotten" their role when it comes to their kids. He said:

“I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that?”

Ne-Yo then said that he doesn't understand when parents allow their minor kids to take "life-changing decisions."

“Where did he get that? If you let this 5-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, or a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision? When did that happen? Like, I don’t understand that.”

The She Knows singer then said that he comes from "an era" where there were only two genders, when "a man was a man and a woman was a woman."

"You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don’t care. That ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish. We live in a weird time, man. We do.”

Ne-Yo's comments on parents allowing their kids to undergo gender transitions did not sit right with several Internet users, as one of them commented:

Twitter reacts to Ne-Yo's controversial remarks on parents allowing gender transitions

After Ne-Yo's comments on parents "forgetting" their roles by allowing their kids to undergo gender transitions went viral, Twitterati were furious. Several users slammed the Time of Our Lives singer for being transphobic. Others pointed out how he is not in a position to comment on this since he listened to R Kelly's songs even after the convicted s*x offender was sentenced to prison time.

Some users also pointed out that Ne-Yo has fathered multiple kids with different women so he should not be giving parental advice.

Even though he expressed his concerns about parents allowing their kids to transition at a very young age, Ne-Yo has previously voiced his support for the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2018, the So Sick singer expressed his thoughts when Transgender club diva Amanda Lepore was removed from Travis Scott's Astroworld album art.

“If rap is not embracing them, that’s the only people that ain’t embracing them. It doesn’t make any sense. I mean, they’re here, they’re not going anywhere. They’re people just like us, and I feel like they deserve the same respect.”

Professionally, Ne-Yo released his studio album, Self Explanatory, in July 2022.