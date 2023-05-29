Andy Murray recently shared a hilarious piece of advice for new parents stating that they shouldn’t have four kids.

Andy Murray met his wife, Kim Sears, at a party for the US Open in 2005. The couple tied the knot in 2015, and their first daughter was born in February 2016. Murray and Sears are parents to Sophia (seven), Edie (five), Teddy (three), and Lola (two).

The Brit recently announced his withdrawal from the ongoing French Open 2023 to focus on the grass court season and his home Slam, The Wimbledon Championship. While the three-time Grand Slam champion takes a break from tennis, he is a full-time dad.

Though the World No. 43 is usually private about his family life, he is known to make the occasional comment about them on social media. Murray recently took to Twitter to share advice for any new parents, writing:

“Little parenting tip for any new parents out there…don’t have 4 of them (laughing emoji)”

Murray recently shared snaps of his private life on his Instagram account, enjoying a holiday with Kim Sears and their kids in Marbella last month.

The Brit has had a tough season in 2023 so far, with eight wins and eight losses. He won his first title in 2019 at the Aix-en-Provence ATP Challenger Tournament earlier this month, defeating American Tommy Paul in the final.

“My best chance of having a deep run is at Wimbledon” - Andy Murray on his withdrawal from French Open 2023

Andy Murray

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray recently withdrew from the ongoing French Open to focus on the grass-court season that follows the Clay Slam. The two-time Wimbledon champion believes his chances at the Grass Slam will improve if he skips the French Open.

"It's just what the right thing is to prioritize at this stage in my career,” Murray told The Guardian. "I trust my body now, but I'm aware that my best chance of having a deep run is more likely to happen at Wimbledon."

Andy Murray has played at the French Open only once since 2017, in 2020. He has a win-loss record of 39-11 at the tournament and reached the final in 2016, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. He also reached the semifinals in Paris on four occasions, in 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2017.

The Brit is set to next play at the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club, from 19-25 June.

