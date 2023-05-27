In a heartwarming gesture to commemorate the 75th birthday of the National Health Service (NHS), Andy Murray has taken it upon himself to encourage people across Scotland to participate in a very special parkrun event.

The NHS in England has joined forces with parkrun UK and the NHS in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland to commemorate the NHS's 75th anniversary this July. NHS employees and volunteers, as well as members of the local community, will be encouraged to 'parkrun for the NHS' at parkrun events on Saturday, July 8, or junior parkrun events on Sunday, July 9.

In a conversation with the media, Andy Murray expressed his support for the NHS and praised the parkrun initiative as a wonderful way for people to participate in their local events to commemorate this important milestone.

"The NHS is one of our nation’s greatest institutions and I am honoured to support its 75th birthday," Murray said.

"Parkrun for the NHS is a great initiative and it’ll be amazing to see thousands of people from across the UK walking, running and volunteering at their local parkrun and junior parkrun events to mark this major milestone in the NHS’s history," he added.

Andy Murray then acknowledged the exceptional work of NHS staff and volunteers and emphasized the significance of the parkrun event as an occasion to appreciate their dedication.

He also highlighted the initiative as a means of promoting physical activity and inclusivity among people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

"Our nurses, doctors, paramedics, midwives and all of the other NHS staff and volunteers do an amazing job caring for us and the NHS’s 75th birthday is an opportunity to recognise their hard work and commitment," Murray said.

"It’s also a fantastic way of encouraging more people across the UK to be active, together in the outdoors, no matter what their age, ability or background," he concluded.

Andy Murray withdraws from the French Open 2023

Andy Murray has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the 2023 French Open. He has opted to prioritize the grass-court season and focus on his preparations for the prestigious Wimbledon tournament.

Despite his impressive career achievements, Murray has had limited appearances at Roland Garros in recent years, with his participation in the tournament limited to just one occasion since 2017.

The three-time Grand Slam champion's recent performances on clay have been marked by inconsistency, leading him to acknowledge the need for a shift in focus. While he did claim victory at the clay-court Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence in May, his overall performance on clay has been challenging.

By withdrawing from the clay court Major, he aims to redirect his efforts towards honing his skills on the grass courts, which have historically been more favorable to his playing style.

