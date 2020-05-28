EPL giants Manchester United show their support for the NHS

Former EPL champions Manchester United have taken to social media to show their tremendous support for the National Health Service (NHS). The frontline medical and essential workers have worked tirelessly through the ongoing pandemic to help contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Many have put their lives on the line and have worked towards the common goal to aid those in need of help.

The EPL club on Thursday posted a heartwarming tribute to the NHS on their official Instagram channels. It was a text-based video highlighting how important the NHS is and emphasises that they are the real heroes during such unfortunate circumstances. The beautiful message delivered in the video read,

"It is in times of crisis that true heroes emerge. None finer, none greater than our frontline heroes. Our key workers, the world's most important team — men and women rising to the challenge when we need you the most. And for your efforts and sacrifice, we'd like to say... Thank you. For your care and compassion. For your courage and bravery. For protecting us from harm and saving so many lives."

Several United players have helped those in need during the pandemic

The message continued,

"Thank you for driving that extra mile. For stocking those ever-hungry shelves. Continuing to transport and deliver. For fixing and maintaining a building. For keeping the world turning. But, most of all, thank you (displayed in several different languages) for just being there. For the elderly, for the lonely, for the vulnerable. You are our pride. You are our heroes. Our frontline key workers, we salute you."

The video was captioned,

"United For The Heroes. Celebrating all our key workers, we are #UnitedForTheHeroes ❤️ #MUFC"

The EPL club have, much like other clubs in the league, done a commendable job in attempting to aid the society during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April the club delivered over 60,000 meals to NHS workers as a sign of gratitude. They were free-of-cost and were carefully sent across with temperature-controlled deliveries across the city courtesy of the EPL giants.

In another gesture of gratitude from the club, they lit up the 'Manchester United' emblem on Old Trafford but did so in a way to highlight the letters 'N H S' in Manchester.

United back in training ahead of EPL restart

Paul Pogba has recovered from his longstanding injury

The Red Devils' first-team have returned to training ahead of the reported date — June 17 —for the EPL's restart. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivered a delightful report of practically having a fully-fit squad at his disposal heading into the second half of the season.

The EPL's most expensive player Paul Pogba has returned to fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The United faithful's wait to watch the French star work in tandem with new EPL sensation Bruno Fernandes is set to come to an end soon. Alongside Pogba and Bruno, the prodigious Marcus Rashford has recovered from an injury that potentially was a season-ender for the Englishman.

The break has helped both the club's injured stars which will come as a much-needed boost for the EPL club. The Red Devils will have a top-four spot on the EPL table firmly in their sights as they look to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.