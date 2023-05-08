Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray, expressed her elation to her son winning a challenger title after 17 years. The former World No. 1 emerged victorious at the Open Aix Provence, clinching his first title on the ATP Challenger Tour since 2005.

Despite losing in the first round of the Madrid Open, Andy Murray was granted a late wild card entry into the second-tier tournament. On Sunday, May 7, Murray defeated Tommy Paul 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the ATP Challenger Tour 175 event in Aix-en-Provence. The match lasted an hour and 56 minutes, and it also marked Murray's first clay-court final since the 2016 French Open.

In response to the news, the ATP Challenger Tour shared a tweet featuring two pictures of Andy Murray, one from 2005 and another from the 2023 Provence Challenger, highlighting Murray's incredible win after a staggering 17 years and 8 months, which marked the longest gap between Challenger titles in history.

In response to the news, Judy Murray expressed her elation over her son's victory and noted that the only noticeable difference between the two titles was that Andy now boasted more muscles and less hair, but his fighting spirit remained as strong as ever.

"A little more muscle. A little less hair. But the same fighting qualities……" Judy Murray tweeted.

"Atmosphere from the very first match right to the end was incredible" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray at the 2023 Madrid Open

During the post-match on court interview, Andy Murray expressed his gratitude towards the fans and the local community for their unwavering support throughout the tournament.

“The most important part of this week [was] the fans who came out to support,” Murray said. “The atmosphere from the very first match right to the end was incredible. It’s so important for these tournaments to have the support of the local community and you guys came out even before the tournament started.

"[During] the practice sessions, you were out here watching and supporting. It means a lot to the players, but it’s so important to this event as well,” he added.

Murray spoke about his injury struggles the challenges he faced in making a strong comeback, expressing gratitude towards his team for their unwavering support and hard work in helping him improve his game.

“This last year, 18 months has been a bit of struggle with my game. But [my team] have been there supporting me and working with me to try and get better. We keep going from here,” Murray said.

Poll : 0 votes