"That's how you get it done when nobody thinks you can" - Tennis fans in awe of Andy Murray lifting first title of 2023 at Provence Challenger

Andy Murray won his first ATP Challenger Tour title since 2005 on Sunday (May 7), defeating Tommy Paul in a deciding set at the 2023 Open Aix Provence.
The Scot, who received a late wild card into the second-tier tournament after losing in the first round of the Madrid Open, won 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in an hour and 56 minutes in his first clay-court final since the 2016 French Open.
The victory will push him closer to the top 40 in the world, increasing his chances of being seeded for Wimbledon later this summer, a tournament he has won twice before.
Tennis fans took to Twitter to express their joy in view of Andy Murray's title win. One user praised the Brit for defeating top players despite having metal hip surgery and stated that his victories will never not be impressive.
"Legend still out there beating top players with a metal hip. Will never not be impressive," the user wrote.
Another user praised the 35-year-old for demonstrating that he is far from finished, despite being constantly dismissed by many people.
"1,295. That's how many days have passed since Andy Murray last won a title in Antwerp 2019. In that time, he's been retired off by many and dismissed by others and he always, always, ALWAYS f**king believed. That's how you get it done when nobody else thinks you can," the user tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:
"We keep going from here" - Andy Murray after his title win
Andy Murray stated during his trophy presentation that he was grateful to his team for sticking by him during the difficult last few months and that he will keep going from this point.
"This last year, 18 months has been a bit of struggle with my game. But [my team] have been there supporting me and working with me to try and get better. We keep going from here," he said.
The three-time Grand Slam champion further thanked the fans for their support throughout the tournament.
"The most important part of this week [was] the fans who came out to support. The atmosphere from the very first match right to the end was incredible. It’s so important for these tournaments to have the support of the local community and you guys came out even before the tournament started," Muray said.
"[During] the practice sessions, you were out here watching and supporting. It means a lot to the players, but it’s so important to this event as well," he added.