"That's how you get it done when nobody thinks you can" - Tennis fans in awe of Andy Murray lifting first title of 2023 at Provence Challenger

Andy Murray won his first ATP Challenger Tour title since 2005 on Sunday (May 7), defeating Tommy Paul in a deciding set at the 2023 Open Aix Provence.

The Scot, who received a late wild card into the second-tier tournament after losing in the first round of the Madrid Open, won 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in an hour and 56 minutes in his first clay-court final since the 2016 French Open.

The victory will push him closer to the top 40 in the world, increasing his chances of being seeded for Wimbledon later this summer, a tournament he has won twice before.

ATP Challenger Tour @ATPChallenger



Andy Murray scores his third Top 20 win of 2023 to claim the title in Aix-en-Provence



#ATPChallenger | @OpenduPaysdAix What. A. Week.Andy Murray scores his third Top 20 win of 2023 to claim the title in Aix-en-Provence What. A. Week. 👏Andy Murray scores his third Top 20 win of 2023 to claim the title in Aix-en-Provence #ATPChallenger | @OpenduPaysdAix https://t.co/PtkTfJssuv

Tennis fans took to Twitter to express their joy in view of Andy Murray's title win. One user praised the Brit for defeating top players despite having metal hip surgery and stated that his victories will never not be impressive.

"Legend still out there beating top players with a metal hip. Will never not be impressive," the user wrote.

Jarron Brady @jb2brady José Morgado @josemorgado Andy Murray beats top 20 Tommy Paul, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 to win the Aix-en-Provence challenger 175.



- Biggest title since Antwerp 250 in 2019



- 1st clay title since Rome 2016 Andy Murray beats top 20 Tommy Paul, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 to win the Aix-en-Provence challenger 175.- Biggest title since Antwerp 250 in 2019- 1st clay title since Rome 2016 https://t.co/LWaUjBoLUr Legend still out there beating top players with a metal hip. Will never not be impressive twitter.com/josemorgado/st… Legend still out there beating top players with a metal hip. Will never not be impressive twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Another user praised the 35-year-old for demonstrating that he is far from finished, despite being constantly dismissed by many people.

"1,295. That's how many days have passed since Andy Murray last won a title in Antwerp 2019. In that time, he's been retired off by many and dismissed by others and he always, always, ALWAYS f**king believed. That's how you get it done when nobody else thinks you can," the user tweeted.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18



That's how many days have passed since Andy Murray last won a title in Antwerp 2019. In that time, he's been retired off by many and dismissed by others and he always, always, ALWAYS fucking believed.



That's how you get it done when nobody else thinks you can. 1,295.That's how many days have passed since Andy Murray last won a title in Antwerp 2019. In that time, he's been retired off by many and dismissed by others and he always, always, ALWAYS fucking believed.That's how you get it done when nobody else thinks you can. 1,295.That's how many days have passed since Andy Murray last won a title in Antwerp 2019. In that time, he's been retired off by many and dismissed by others and he always, always, ALWAYS fucking believed.That's how you get it done when nobody else thinks you can. 🔥

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Patrícia Albuquerque @PatriciaAbq José Morgado @josemorgado Andy Murray beats top 20 Tommy Paul, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 to win the Aix-en-Provence challenger 175.



- Biggest title since Antwerp 250 in 2019



- 1st clay title since Rome 2016 Andy Murray beats top 20 Tommy Paul, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 to win the Aix-en-Provence challenger 175.- Biggest title since Antwerp 250 in 2019- 1st clay title since Rome 2016 https://t.co/LWaUjBoLUr The metal hip warrior strikes again. twitter.com/josemorgado/st… The metal hip warrior strikes again. twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Neil Drysdale @NeilDrysdale José Morgado @josemorgado Andy Murray beats top 20 Tommy Paul, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 to win the Aix-en-Provence challenger 175.



- Biggest title since Antwerp 250 in 2019



- 1st clay title since Rome 2016 Andy Murray beats top 20 Tommy Paul, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 to win the Aix-en-Provence challenger 175.- Biggest title since Antwerp 250 in 2019- 1st clay title since Rome 2016 https://t.co/LWaUjBoLUr He’s still chasing down balls, winning matches, pursuing fresh conquests - and here’s another title for Scotland’s Andy Murray who has now climbed into the top 40 in the world. He has nothing left to prove, but he’s not going gently. He turns 36 this month! twitter.com/josemorgado/st… He’s still chasing down balls, winning matches, pursuing fresh conquests - and here’s another title for Scotland’s Andy Murray who has now climbed into the top 40 in the world. He has nothing left to prove, but he’s not going gently. He turns 36 this month! twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

nickvid007 @nickvid007 @josemorgado I admire his desire to play despite knowing he is not the player he was before the serious hip problem. A once great player who gave the big three all they wanted when he was at his best. @josemorgado I admire his desire to play despite knowing he is not the player he was before the serious hip problem. A once great player who gave the big three all they wanted when he was at his best.

Dan Mackey @dannymackey @josemorgado Horrible from Paul after that first set.. feel like he could not find the court and was tired. Happy for Andy! @josemorgado Horrible from Paul after that first set.. feel like he could not find the court and was tired. Happy for Andy!

Rush 🐠 || AIX CHAMPION!!! @drivevolleys I just want to thank every single pundit, tennis fan, and absolutely anyone who has doubted him. THANK YOU because you give him the fuel to prove you wrong! I just want to thank every single pundit, tennis fan, and absolutely anyone who has doubted him. THANK YOU because you give him the fuel to prove you wrong!

Jack Edward @ontheline_jack



He defeated the world #17 in the final 🤯



ON CLAY 🤯🤯



WITH A FUCKING METAL HIP 🤯🤯🤯



I cherish moments like these x Andy Murray just won a Challenger titleHe defeated the world #17 in the final 🤯ON CLAY 🤯🤯WITH A FUCKING METAL HIP 🤯🤯🤯I cherish moments like these x Andy Murray just won a Challenger title 🏆He defeated the world #17 in the final 🤯ON CLAY 🤯🤯WITH A FUCKING METAL HIP 🤯🤯🤯I cherish moments like these x https://t.co/1Gkn1s3QmX

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis The Only Coronation We Care About!



Andy Murray fights through a remarkably stacked ATP Challenger field in Aix-en-Provence, rallying past #17 Tommy Paul, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, in the final.



With the win, Murray snaps up his 1st Challenger title in 17 years and climbs 10 spots to #42. The Only Coronation We Care About!Andy Murray fights through a remarkably stacked ATP Challenger field in Aix-en-Provence, rallying past #17 Tommy Paul, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, in the final.With the win, Murray snaps up his 1st Challenger title in 17 years and climbs 10 spots to #42. https://t.co/B27KzHKONE

"We keep going from here" - Andy Murray after his title win

Andy Murray pictured at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four.

Andy Murray stated during his trophy presentation that he was grateful to his team for sticking by him during the difficult last few months and that he will keep going from this point.

"This last year, 18 months has been a bit of struggle with my game. But [my team] have been there supporting me and working with me to try and get better. We keep going from here," he said.

The three-time Grand Slam champion further thanked the fans for their support throughout the tournament.

"The most important part of this week [was] the fans who came out to support. The atmosphere from the very first match right to the end was incredible. It’s so important for these tournaments to have the support of the local community and you guys came out even before the tournament started," Muray said.

"[During] the practice sessions, you were out here watching and supporting. It means a lot to the players, but it’s so important to this event as well," he added.

Poll : 0 votes