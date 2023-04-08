Andy Murray is currently in the second innings of his tennis career, having previously considered retirement in 2019 due to a persistent hip injury.

However, the Scot underwent hip-replacement surgery soon after, following which he has made a full return to action now, even breaking into the top 60 of the ATP rankings after languishing outside the top 800 at one point.

Discussing his surgery in a recent interview with Tennis Majors, the former World No. 1 declared that he would be happy if his story becomes a source of inspiration for his fellow tennis players and helps them never give up on their dreams.

The three-time Grand Slam champion also acknowledged that he was extremely "lucky" to have had the opportunity to get the best medical care available in this age of scientific advancement, adding that he would like to really capitalize on his good fortune and keep playing for even more years now.

“That’s not something I’ve really thought about. But I would be happy if it might inspire other players, particularly amateur tennis players, to never give up and believe that anything is possible. I think I’m really lucky to have had my surgery when I did, with a great team around me," Andy Murray said.

"Perhaps if I’d done it when Guga had his operations, things might have been different. I know how lucky I am to be able to be playing again and really enjoying being back on tour and hope to be out there for a while yet,” he added.

Andy Murray also had a word of advice for players who were on a similar path to his own, trying to make their way back into the sport after being told it is time to hang up their racquets -- to work hard and surround themselves with good people.

“It was an incredibly tough time for me,” Murray said. “I tried to show that in my documentary. I don’t think you can underestimate how difficult the low points are, but you have to stick to the plan, work hard and surround yourself with good people who are on the journey with you.”

Andy Murray to open Monte-Carlo Masters campaign against Alex de Minaur

Andy Murray takes on Alex de Minaur in his Monte-Carlo opener

Following a hasty first-round exit from the Miami Open, Andy Murray will be in action next at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he will take on 14th seed Alex de Minaur in his opener.

The 35-year-old wasn't initially looking to begin his clay season in Monte-Carlo, but the withdrawal of Denis Shapovalov paved the way for the Scot to enter the main draw of the Masters 1000 event, marking his first appearance at the tournament since 2017.

2023 has been an exceptional year for the 35-year-old so far, reaching the third round of the Australian Open and the final of the Qatar Open with notable wins over Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Sonego and Matteo Berrettini, among others.

Poll : 0 votes