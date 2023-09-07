"PR stunt to retain custody": Fans accuse Joe Jonas of carrying out a Sophie Turner smear campaign in wake of recent divorce

On September 5, 2023, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Sophie Turner. A day later, on September 6, the estranged couple issued a joint statement on their respective social media accounts. The post read as follows:

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

They also clarified that while several speculations were doing rounds on the internet about the reason behind their divorce, it was “a united decision.” However, before their official announcement of the marital end, various news outlets such as TMZ stated that the cause of their divorce was Sophie Turner’s alleged affinity for partying and nightlife and a lifestyle that was very different from that of Joe Jonas.

The tabloid further claimed how Joe tried his best to “salvage” the marriage and that the divorce was the “last resort.” While the speculations of whether the duo was getting a divorce have been finally rested, fans of Sophie Turner have put Joe Jonas under fire for allegedly carrying out a smear campaign against her.

In fact, recently, when Joe Jonas was spotted with his two kids at a food joint in Los Angeles, netizens called him out for doing all kinds of PR stunts to retain custody of the children. Here’s what one X (formerly Twitter) user posted.

Expand Tweet

“It’s all based on misogyny”: Netizens slam Joe Jonas for allegedly running a smear campaign against Sophie Turner

On September 5, Joe Jonas filed for a divorce petition in Miami, Florida, on the grounds that his marriage with estranged wife Sophie Turner was “irretrievably broke,” as reported by Page Six. The media outlet further reported that the Jonas Brothers frontman hired famous celebrity divorce lawyer Tom Sasser, who also handled the divorce of golf legend Tiger Woods.

As per the petition documents acquired by Page Six, Joe Jonas wished to legally end his marriage to Sophie Turner but carry out “shared parental responsibility” with the Game of Thrones actress for their two daughters, 3-year-old Willa, and 1-year-old infant whose name has never been revealed but was mentioned as “DJ.”

As soon as the news of the couple’s divorce became official, fans of Sophie Turner have slammed Joe Jonas for carrying out an alleged smear campaign against her. From allegedly divulging to tabloids that he has been solely caring for his daughters for the last three months to citing Sophie’s “different lifestyle” as the reason behind their divorce, netizens have pointed out all the ways Joe Jonas has been trying to damage Turner’s reputation.

The latest in the book was Joe’s public appearance with his two daughters at an LA-based restaurant, which social media users tagged as a publicity stunt. Here is some of the backlash that Joe Jonas has earned online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the accusations against Joe Jonas, he and Sophie Turner issued a joint statement on Wednesday, September 6, stating that the decision to end their marriage was mutual and amicable and dismissed all speculations.

“We sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the post read.

Rumors of Jonas-Turner divorce have been rife since mid-August

The speculations that the couple were heading for divorce first emerged in mid-August when Joe was spotted in New York City grabbing coffee without wearing his wedding band. Later, however, ahead of the Labor Day photoshoot with his brothers and bandmates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Joe was seen with his wedding ring in the post he shared on Instagram.

In the wake of the rumors, TMZ further fuelled it when it reported that the couple was separated and was soon to be divorced. The tabloid reported that the couple has been having a difficult relationship for the past six months.

The tabloid also claimed that Joe was playing the role of a single parent for the past three months, including during the ongoing Jonas Brothers World Tour, while Sophie was shooting in the UK. It also claimed that the estranged couple sold off their Miami mansion a while back, which they bought only a year back.

Interestingly, amidst all rumors and speculation, the couple was seen together in public in mid-August during a Jonas Brothers concert in New York City. In fact, Turner made an Instagram post showing her holding the hands of Jonas and kissing them backstage.

Not only that, but Page Six reported that Sophie also attended the band’s September 3 concert in Austin, Texas, where her estranged husband even performed Hesitate, a love song he supposedly composed for her.

For those uninitiated, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s romance kicked off in October 2016, and exactly a year later, they got engaged. Later, in May 2019, they got married in Las Vegas, followed by another wedding ceremony in France a month later. In July 2020, their first child was born, followed by a second kid in 2022.

Now that they are getting a divorce, media sources such as the New York Post cited that the couple has a prenuptial agreement, according to which they get to keep their professional earnings to themselves. However, the joint properties they own will be legally distributed. They would also have mutual custody of their daughters.