"Probably conspiring with Little finger again": Hilarious 'What did Joe Jonas see on the ring camera' memes erupt post latest Sophie Turner claim

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reportedly split up after four years of marriage. They confirmed their divorce through their social media on September 6, 2023, saying they have 'mutually decided" to end their relationship.

According to media reports, Sophie Turner allegedly said or did something that Joe picked up through their ring camera which was "the last straw" for him to end the relationship. Netizens speculating about what the singer could have seen are coming up with hilarious memes to describe the situation, as per Page Six.

The fan is referring to Game of Thrones and an almost betrayal by Sophie's character. (Image via Twitter)

The two got hitched on May 1, 2019, and have since welcomed two daughters, Willa in July 2020 and another child in July 2022, whose name they have not disclosed.

Alleged ring camera video might have sparked Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce

Joe Jonas, the American singer and actor, filed for divorce from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner on September 5, 2023. The filing stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

On September 6, 2023, reports came in from various media outlets that a ring camera footage had something to do with Joe's decision for a divorce. Claims from multiple sources state that:

"Joe had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over."

Fans have come up with hilarious memes to answer the situation of what Joe possibly saw or heard Sophie do that prompted the split. One fan posted Sophie's character Sophie in Do Revenge saying:

"I don’t do cocaine, I don’t even know what it looks like."

Other reactions from fans are given below.

The alleged ring camera incident comes after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirmed the divorce through their social media accounts. The statement read:

"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

According to Page Six, Joe Jonas has hired the celebrity attorney Tom Sasser who had previously handled the controversial Tiger Woods divorce case.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's alleged reasons for divorce

According to Cosmopolitan, Sophie felt that her life as a young adult came to an abrupt halt when she married Joe Jonas at 23. Sources close to her reported that she felt trapped with her new life of a husband and children.

They continued:

"Joe would like another kid, he’s a real family man. But while Sophie’s been in the UK, she’s also realized just how much she misses this country; it’s the final nail in the coffin for them."

As per Page Six, Joe was unhappy with the relationship and wanted to end it on good terms. The outlet covered statements from close friends of the singer saying:

"Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls. An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year."

The couple had already signed a prenuptial agreement and they have decided to split the custody of their two daughters, as reported by The Economic Times.

Joe Jonas is currently on tour with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas covering over 20 countries in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.