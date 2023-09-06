Who is Ashley Greene? Joe Jonas' ex-girlfriend explored amidst divorce with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas' ex-girlfriend, Ashley Greene is back in the spotlight amidst the shocking divorce from his wife of six years, Sophie Turner.

According to open records accessed by CNN, Jonas had filed for divorce in Florida's Miami-Dade County on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Shockingly, the petition cites "irretrievably broken" marriage as justification for dissolution.

The couple has two children, who were born in the years 2020 and 2022, however, CNN also revealed that per the court orders, Jonas is seeking shared custody. And lastly, a prenuptial agreement already exists between him and Turner.

In light of this shocking revelation, people are now curious about Jonas' previous relationships, notably his romance with Ashley Greene. Some fans have even suggested that Greene and Jonas might be reconciling. However, there is no proof to back up this theory as Greene herself has not commented on the divorce as of yet.

Ashley Greene and Joe Jonas: A brief timeline of their relationship

Joe Jonas dated Ashley Greene for a brief period before his marriage to Sophie Turner (Images via Getty)

Ashley Greene is an American actress who has starred in numerous Hollywood blockbusters including The Fault in Our Stars, The Apparition, and The Sucker Punch. One of her most notable and well-known performances is in the critically acclaimed film series, Twilight.

Greene first met Jonas in 2010 in Toronto while she was promoting one of the Twilight series, Eclipse, at the MuchMusic Awards. Much like Greene, Jonas had also been there to promote his project. Soon, the duo began dating, officially announcing their status just a few months later. They frequently appeared together at public gatherings and even shared a scene in the music video for See the World by Joe Jonas.

They dated for approximately a year before calling it quits in March 2011. There were no rumors of drama and disagreement, and they only stated that they were parting ways.

In a candid chat session of AMA on Reddit in 2019, Jonas also claimed that Greene is who he had lost his virginity to. At the time, he claimed that he had been twenty years old and that it had been a very special moment for him. Sharing a funny story about their s*xual encounter, Jonas revealed:

"I didn’t have any cond*ms. So I went to our drummer Jack’s room — who was my roommate at the time — and I demolished his room looking for them. [I] found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished. I was in dire need. Needed to happen then and now. Safety first, kids.”

Ashley Greene took to Instagram to address this revelation by Joe Jonas, and posted, "Class is Timeless".

Since their breakup, Greene and Jonas have remained good friends. They frequently appeared together, and they even backed one other's professional endeavors. Greene was also present as a bridesmaid during Jonas' nuptials to Sophie Turner in 2016.

Whether Greene and Jonas will ever reconcile is unknown, but they appear to get along. Ashley Greene has yet to comment on Jonas' divorce settlement. In the meanwhile, they both appear content with their lives and are successful in their own fields.