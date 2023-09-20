"Goodbye Mr. Perfectly Fine": Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift spotted grabbing dinner together at Via Carota, pictures send fans into a frenzy

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were spotted together in New York City on September 19, 2023. The duo was seen smiling while walking with their arms linked on their way to an Italian restaurant Via Carota. Pictures of the same went viral online and sent fans into a frenzy.

This comes after Joe Jonas reportedly filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in a Miami court on September 5, with the documents citing that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," as per People. A day later, the former couple announced on Instagram that they had decided to amicably end their marriage.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas had a public relationship and reportedly broke up in 2008.

Fans took to social media to react to the viral picture and called Jonas "Mr. Perfectly Fine." This is a reference to one of Swift's songs of the same name, which is rumored to be about the 34-year-old.

A fan referred to Taylor's song to react to the viral picture. (Image via Twitter/@PopBase)

"Funniest thing" - Netizens react as Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were spotted having dinner together in New York

Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones actress reportedly met Taylor Swift on Tuesday at Via Carota. The former was spotted wearing a silver top, which she paired with matching pants and blue sneakers. She carried a black purse and had a black sweater wrapped around her waist. The Bad Blood singer on the other hand sported a denim jacket over a red dress and brown leather boots.

Glimpses from the duo's outing went viral online and sent fans into a frenzy. They took to social media to react to the situation and called it the "funniest thing."

Sophie Turner has proven to be a Swiftie on many occasions. During an Instagram live with Joe Jonas in August 2022, she replied to a fan's question about her favorite Taylor Swift album and said:

"'1989,' hands down. The best. Literally, one of my favorite albums of all time."

Joe and Swift reportedly dated in 2008 for three months, and she spoke about the relationship post-split on Ellen the same year.

"When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18," she said.

However, Taylor has since said that she regretted speaking about the Jonas Brothers singer in that way during a later appearance on Ellen in May 2019.

The pair have allegedly written songs about each other in the past. Taylor's Forever & Always, Mr. Perfectly Fine, and Better Than Revenge, and Joe's Much Better are rumored to be about their relationship, as per USA Today.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their divorce

Sophie Turner has been off social media ever since her joint announcement with Joe Jonas about their divorce. The post was shared on September 6, and it read:

"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The couple tied the knot in May 2019 and were together for four years. They have two children together. They welcomed their daughter Willa in July 2020 and had another daughter in July 2022. However, they haven't disclosed her name yet.