Sophie Turner reportedly sues Joe Jonas for the return of their two young daughters to England 

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas have been apart since the beginning of September 2023. NBC News reported that Sophie Turner has reportedly sued Joe Jonas to reunite with their two young daughters and bring them back to her home in England, according to the court documents.

In a court in New York City, the Game of Thrones actor's attorneys filed a petition on Thursday, September 21, alleging "wrongful retention of two children" in New York City by Jonas from "their habitual residence in England." The couple's two kids are to "immediately return" to Turner's house in England, according to the petition.

The couple is in the process of getting divorced after four years of marriage. Last month, Jonas submitted paperwork to a Florida court.

Joe Jonas not turning over the kids' passport - Says the Petition filed by Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner posted a joint statement on Instagram announcing their decision to get divorced. Turner asserts that she met with Jonas on or around September 17, 2023, to discuss their separation and to establish a schedule for the kids to fly back to England that week. However, according to the court document, Jonas refused to transport the kids to England and wouldn't hand up their passports.

According to Turner's declaration, the pair moved to England permanently in April of this year and "often discussed their desire to raise their children in England." The statement adds that the kids are "both fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life in England" and get regular medical and dental care there. According to the records, their oldest daughter attended a nursery school there.

According to the petition, Turner and Jonas "with some hesitation" agreed that Jonas and a nanny would watch the kids in August as a "temporary arrangement" while Jonas was on tour with his band, the Jonas Brothers, in the United States.

Turner was supposed to go back to England with the kids on September 20 after filming an ITV series in Britain. The petition claims that their marriage's dissolution, which happened "very suddenly" in early September, caused a delay in this.

According to the petition, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas "had an argument" on August 15. Turner reportedly learned through the media on September 5, 2023, that Jonas had filed for divorce four days earlier.

Jonas "incorrectly" claimed in his divorce petition, which asked a Florida court to establish a parenting plan and a timesharing schedule, that the children had lived at the couple's Miami home for the preceding six months. Currently, the children are with Turner in New York.