Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's kids face the consequences of their divorce

Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, have been living separately since the beginning of September 2023. According to court filings, as reported by NBC News, Sophie Turner allegedly sued Joe Jonas to reunite with their two young girls and move them to her house in England.

However, just days after Turner filed legal documents stating her intention to move the children permanently to the UK, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner have decided they will not be moving their children outside of the surrounding New York City area for the time being.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's children cannot move outside New York as per an interim court order

Turner filed a lawsuit in federal court using a child abduction statute and an allegation that Jonas had withheld their two children's passports. They allegedly came to an arrangement that the children would reside in the UK. Joe argued against this, claiming that a court in Florida, where he had filed for divorce, had ruled that the children could not be sent outside the country, setting up a legal dispute.

In light of their continuing custody battle, actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas have come to a temporary arrangement that will allow them to keep their two children, Willa (3 years old) and their second daughter (14 months old), in New York. Legal filings submitted on Monday in New York confirmed the agreement.

Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, are required under the temporary consent order to keep their kids in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which include places like New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

The interim court order reads:

"The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court."

The filings underscore that, should this order be violated, the court retains the right to take appropriate legal action under federal or state law to protect the children's welfare or stop further removal or concealment before making a decision.

Jonas and Turner are getting divorced after being married for four years. The divorce has been especially tough on their children, who are now caught between moving to England and staying back in the US.

Although the interim court order states that they must stay in New York for now, the proceedings have certainly affected their lives.