Why is Joe Jonas being sued by Sophie Turner? Wrongful retention lawsuit explored as court document details emerge

Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit on September 21, 2023, in a Manhattan court, stating that her kids Willa, 3, and her 14-month-old daughter (named D in the documents) be returned to England. The filings also noted that Joe Jonas refused to hand over the children's passports.

Joe had filed for divorce in a Florida court from the Game of Thrones actress on September 1, 2023. Turner found out about the divorce through media, four days later, according to E! News. The court documents call for "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," where "wrongful retention" was asserted by Turner's legal team.

However, Jonas's divorce filing "restricts both parents from relocating the children" and if he hands over the children's passport, he would be in "violation of the Florida court order," as per Sky News.

Sophie Turner has filed a wrongful retention lawsuit against Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner's wrongful retention lawsuit was filed this Thursday, three weeks after Joe ended their four-year marriage by filing for divorce. In the court documents, Turner has recalled their relationship and the few days leading up to the breakup.

Sophie stated that their two children, D and Willa, left England with Joe Jonas in late July "because he was due to start touring with his band in the United States."

The filings clearly stated that the "parties agreed that the children moving around with the Father on tour was only going to be a temporary agreement," as Turner was filming the ITV series Joan.

According to People, the parties had an argument on August 15, 2023, but Sophie still had no idea there would be a split in the future. The documents read that:

"On or about September 1, 2023, the Father filed a divorce case against the Mother in Florida. On or about September 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce."

As per NBC, Sophie Turner was expecting to return to the UK after she finished filming and went to meet her husband and children in New York in mid-September. This was before the divorce news.

In the Florida court document, the reason for divorce was stated as "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." The Camp Rock actor had asked for "shared parental responsibility" with Sophie Turner, adding that a "parenting plan should be established." They had a meeting on September 17, 2023, about the same.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's meeting about custody

Joe Jonas gave a statement to NBC where he condemned the use of language such as "abduction" in the lawsuit, calling it "misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."

The statement also noted that Joe wants Sophie to "reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner".

According to Joe Jonas's representative, the former celebrity couple had a "cordial" meeting on Sunday when she flew to New York to be with the children, as reported by Sky News. The statement said:

"Joe's impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

Sophie Turner then stated that she wanted to take the children and move them permanently to the UK.

The representative continued:

"Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children's passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida court order."

According to NBC, Sophie Turner was aware of the fact that Joe would be in violation of the order before she filed the lawsuit.

On September 6, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared a joint announcement that "after four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage." The pair have personally not made any comments about their divorce after that. The wrongful retention lawsuit is still ongoing.