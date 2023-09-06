"Like she lost a bet type devastation": Marion Cotillard's response to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce claims sparks hilarious reactions

Marion Cotillard, the Oscar-winning actress, recently took to social media to react to Joe Jonas and the Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner's split. The couple confirmed that they were parting ways via an Instagram post on September 6, 2023. This came after heaps of reports and rumors about the same went viral online.

Only a day before the couple made the announcement about ending their marriage Entertainment Tonight shared a post about the same on Instagram. Marion Cotillard reacted to the post that alleged that the Jonas Brothers singer had hired a divorce lawyer.

Cotillard seemed devastated and her comment went viral online, with several netizens reacting to the same.

Expand Tweet

Marion Cotillard reacts to claims about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas split

On September 5, 2023, Cotillard reacted to Entertainment Tonight's post, which alleged that the singer had hired a divorce lawyer.

"Joe Jonas hires divorce lawyer amid 4-year marriage to Sophie Turner," the post read.

The Taxi actress took to the comments section of the post and reacted to the same as she wrote:

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! NO! NO! NO! NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!"

Screenshots of her reaction went viral online and several netizens took to the comments of @pdx_hilbo's post to react to the same with memes, GIFs, and jokes.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Marion Cotillard is a renowned French actress best known for her role as Edith Piaf in the film La Vie en Rose, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2008. She is also popular for playing strong female characters in movies like The Dark Night Rises, Inception, and Allied.

It is worth noting that Marion Cotillard has not worked with Sophie Turner or Joe Jonas before.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas confirm their divorce

Rumors about the couple's relationship surfaced online when several individuals reportedly noticed that the singer had not been wearing his wedding ring, as per E! News.

After days of rumors and speculation, the former couple took to social media on September 6 and confirmed their split. They informed netizens that it was a "united decision" and urged them to respect the privacy of their family, including their children.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement read.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first baby girl named Willa in July 2020. Their second daughter was born in July 2022 and her name has not been disclosed.