Extrapolations : First look, release date, and everything we know so far

The first look of Apple TV+’s new anthology series Extrapolations has been unveiled and the cast of the show is oozing with star power.

Extrapolations stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Keri Russell and Marion Cotillard.

The cast also includes Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, MaameYaa Boafo, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch, and Neska Rose.

The upcoming show has garnered a massive amount of interest from fans and is set to be released on Friday, March 17, 2023. Let's take a look at what we know about the upcoming show so far.

Extrapolations explores the effects of climate change in the near future

Extrapolations is set in the near future where climate change gravely affects the everyday lives of the cast. It will consist of eight episodes with interconnected stories and follows how climate changes one's views about love, life, and family. Three episodes will be released on Friday, March 17, 2023, with one episode being released in the following weeks.

From the pictures released by Apple, we can see how every story is different from one another.

Meryl Streep is seen as an elderly woman in the middle of a discussion, Kit Harington is planting a sapling with serious concern on his face, an uncomfortable, pregnant Sienna Miller is seen in a forest going through some trouble, Marion Cotillard is sitting worried in a beautiful dress and finally, Daveed Diggs is shown working on a machine in a flooded building.

The synopsis of Extrapolations reads:

"It is a bracing drama that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith, and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population."

It continues:

"Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?"

Nothing specific has been revealed about the show's exact plot and storyline, but it is certainly giving off a Black Mirror vibe. The show is written, directed, and executive produced by Scott Z. Burns.

Other executive producers include Michael Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer.

Who is Extrapolations' director Scott Z. Burns?

Born on July 17, 1962, Scott Z. Burns is an American filmmaker and playwright. He began his career in advertising and later became a television commercials director. He was also a part of the team who constructed the famous "Got Milk?" advertising campaign.

Burns wrote screenplays for The Bourne Ultimatum, The Informant!, and Contagion, all of which feature Matt Damon. He also produced the Academy Award-winning, An Inconvenient Truth. His big break in filmmaking came in 2019 with the release of Adam Driver starter, The Report, a drama about the secret torture program inside the CIA.

He even directed an episode of the comedy-drama show, Californication in 2007 titled "Filthy Lucre." Burns is credited as the showrunner, director, writer, and executive producer of the upcoming Apple TV+ show.

Extrapolations will begin streaming on March 17 with the first three episodes on Apple TV+.

