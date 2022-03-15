From Kit Harington to Keanu Reeves, 5 actors who have starred in video games

Like an animated TV show or movie, a talented voice actor can make or break a video game.

Putting in a performance worthy of the world's most popular video games isn't easy, especially when one can't rely on facial expressions or body movements to convey emotion. Fortunately, there are a plethora of excellent voice actors who can deliver the emotional depth and authenticity that fans want in video games.

As the video game business grows, it's no surprise that some studios are turning to Hollywood celebrities to bring their popular characters to life. A familiar voice can be just what fans need to be fully invested in a game's storyline.

5 actors who have made appearances in popular video games

1) Samuel L. Jackson - Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Everyone's favorite foul-mouthed actor, Samuel L. Jackson, voiced police officer Frank Tenpenny in 2004's Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Although the game would have been a success even without Jackson's inclusion, fans were still thrilled to hear his voice.

Unlike some celebrity cameos in video games, Jackson's role appears tailor-made for him and showcases his unique blend of comedy and passion.

2) Kristen Bell - Assassin's Creed

Kristen Bell appeared in the Assassin's Creed series as Lucy Stillman.

Lucy was a minor character in the first game but played an important role in Assassin's Creed II. She assisted Desmond in breaking out of the Abstergo facility and led him to safety.

Although her voice is recognizable for many reasons, the character bears an uncanny resemblance to the actress. As a result, fans were easily able to tell that it was Kristen Bell who voiced Lucy.

3) Rami Malek - Until Dawn

Rami Malek was a part of the 2015 horror game Until Dawn. He voiced antagonist Joshua Washington, a character that looks exactly like him.

Despite his popularity, Malek's presence in the game is far from distracting. The Bohemian Rhapsody star delivered a remarkable performance that fully immersed gamers.

Rather than taking a subdued approach, Malek gave a searing performance that no one else could have pulled off.

4) Kit Harington - Call Of Duty

Over the years, the Call of Duty franchise has collaborated with many big movie stars.

Almost every iteration has cast a global celebrity in one of its major roles in order to flesh out the more complex plotlines in the campaign mode.

Kit Harington stars as Admiral Salen Kotch in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, a villainous role that appears to have been tailor-made for the Game of Thrones star.

5) Keanu Reeves - Cyberpunk 2077

Fans got their first look at Keanu Reeves' Cyberpunk 2077 character, Johnny Silverhand, before the game was even released.

The title's developers sent the internet into a frenzy with a truly fantastic and shocking reveal during a gameplay trailer. Unfortunately, the game didn't perform well at launch, with errors and glitches making it feel unfinished.

Despite Cyberpunk 2077's shortcomings, Keanu's character remains a highlight that perfectly complements the grim and dark futuristic universe of the game.

