How old are Matt Damon's kids? And why the actor's teenage daughter refuses to watch "Good Will Hunting"

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Matt Damon stated that his 15-year-old daughter refuses to see Good Will Hunting. Matt said that she doesn’t want to see the movie because she fears "it might be good."

He added,

“My daughter said, ‘Hey remember that movie you did, The Wall?’ I said, ‘It was called The Great Wall.’ She goes, ‘Dad, there was nothing great about that movie.’ She keeps my feet firmly on the ground.”

Matt Damon’s The Great Wall did not receive a satisfactory response from critics. However, Damon says that his daughters respect his passion for movies. He said that his family understands that his work is time-consuming and continue to support him regardless.

He also told CBS Sunday Morning that his job has become easier since he had kids, adding,

“I don’t have to reach for any emotions, whether it’s joy or whether it’s pain, because it’s all just nearby because the stakes are so much higher when you have kids.”

How old are Matt Damon’s kids?

Matt Damon has 3 daughters and is also the stepfather of another child. The 50-year-old actor cares for them along with his wife, Luciana.

Damon’s elder daughter, Isabella was born in 2006 and is 15 years old. His second daughter, Gia Zavala Damon was born in 2008 and is 13 years old. Stella Damon is the youngest, born in 2010, Stella is just 11 years old.

Matt is also the stepfather of Alexia Barroso, Luciana’s daughter from a previous relationship. She is 22 years old and an aspiring actor currently residing in New York.

Matt Damon met Luciana in 2003 while filming Stuck on You in Miami. They got engaged in September 2005 and got married in December of the same year.

Damon is ranked among Forbes’ most bankable stars and his films have collected around $3.88 billion at the North American box office. He has received several awards and nominations, including an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish