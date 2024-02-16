7 best sci-fi horror films like M3gan

M3gan is one of the most goosebumps-inducing movies of 2023. Part sci-fi, part horror, M3gan can give you chills for days. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3gan pushes the narrative at breakneck speed with great CGI, aiding every aspect of the film.

Encompassing aspects of sci-fi and horror, M3gan is about a robotics engineer, Gemma, who is suddenly burdened with the responsibility of raising her 8-year-old niece, Cady. To keep Cady company, Gemma decides to pair her M3gan prototype with Cady, a decision that has terrible consequences for their future.

If this genre sounds like something you want to explore and you are a fan of M3gan, here's a list of 7 more sci-fi horror films.

7 sci-fi horror films to watch after watching M3gan

1) The Invisible Man

Starring Elizabeth Moss, this film can make you question how far you know your partner. When Cecilia's abusive ex commits suicide and leaves her his fortune, she knows something is up. Hunted down by an invisible creature, she now has to convince the world of her situation.

Gripping from start to finish, this film is as horrific as it is heartbreaking. Leigh Whannell directed The Invisible Man.

2) Seconds

A still from Seconds (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Seconds is a horror film that debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 1966. When a middle-aged banker, Arthur Hamilton, gets a call from his old dead friend Charlie, he is left with questions. Charlie allows him to fake his death for a different person via a private organization. This choice derails Arthur's life and makes for a very thrilling watch.

Hailed as one of the finest sci-fi horror films ever made, this film has set the tone for the future of other sci-fi horror films. The film utilizes striking cinematography and a thought-provoking narrative to explore themes related to the perception of self and human nature, similar to the approach taken in M3gan.

3) Nope

Directed by Jordan Peele, who shot into fame as a director with his debut, Get Out, this sci-fi horror is nothing like you've ever seen before. Terrifying aliens with imaginative forms plague a small town in inland California.

When the father of siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood die as a result of alien objects falling from the sky, they attempt to get to the crux of the matter. This film can stay with you long after it's over.

Restrained edits, innovative cinematography, and an isolated setting all add to the film's overall mood. The cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer, and other actors.

4) 28 Days Later

A still from 28 Days Later (image via Searchlight Pictures)

One of Danny Boyle's most underrated films, 28 Days Later, is scary from start to finish. The film's plot follows Cillian Murphy, who wakes up from a coma to realize all of London has been wiped out due to a mysterious epidemic. Later, he learns there are more survivors like him, some infected and others not.

This goosebumps-inducing film was released in 2002 and received critical acclaim. Cillian Murphy does a great job of instilling fear in the audience with his performance. If you're a fan of M3gan, you can check this out.

5) Alien

A still from Alien (image via Paramount Pictures)

No sci-fi list is ever complete without a mention of Alien. Released in 1979, Alien is about a crew on a spaceship trapped with an alien on the loose. The terror-stricken crew members start getting eaten by the alien as they attempt to stop it from doing any more damage.

This film enjoys a cult status within the film community. Innovative techniques in cinematography and intriguing storytelling are hallmarks of this Ridley Scott film. Like M3gan, Alien can make you sleep with the lights on.

6) The Fly

A still from The Fly (image via 20th Century Studios)

David Cronenberg's film is a must-watch in this genre. Jeff Goldblum stars as a scientist who transforms himself into a flying/human hybrid by accident. While trying out his teleportation technology he gets fused with one of the worst pests in the world, a fly.

Featuring Cronenberg's classic work of body horror, this film has some of the best special effects for a release in 1958. Truly frightening, The Fly can give you nightmares for days.

7) The Thing

A still from The Thing (image via Universal Studios)

Deemed too scary in 1982 when it came out, The Thing has since gained recognition as a seminal work in the sci-fi genre, with its innovative special effects and enduring influence on subsequent films. The film follows a group of scientists in a remote location as they get hunted by a shape-shifting alien one by one.

Grotesque and gooey, this film plays on the audience's psyche to deliver a compelling story. The breathtaking suspense of the film, dictated by the beautiful editing, is one of the many reasons why this film still holds cult status. The film stars Kurt Russell and a host of other brilliant actors.

These seven sci-fi horror films are some of the best and can make you sleep with one eye open for weeks after you watch them.

