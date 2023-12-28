7 best sci-fi movies released in 2023

2023 has been a good year for fans of sci-fi movies. Over the years, filmmakers have become more inclined to explore fresh concepts that stray away from the set expectations of the genre. Better narratives have been complemented by advances in special effects that add to the viewing experience. This year saw the release of many anticipated titles that boasted a talented star cast and intriguing storytelling.

From theatrical releases to exclusive online premieres, fans of the genre were treated to a variety of options. Ranging from spooky stories to action-heavy narratives, sci-fi movies released in 2023 had something for everyone. Given the number of new releases, it wouldn't have been possible for fans of the genre to watch every single one.

Viewers who enjoy narratives with sci-fi elements should make a point to at least catch up on the most well-received titles before the end of the year.

Poor Things, River and 5 other sci-fi movies that represent the best of the genre released in 2023

1) Infinity Pool (January 2023)

Directed by Brandon Cronenberg, this sci-fi movie focuses on a couple, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman). They go vacationing on an island, where they are forced to participate in the island's dark culture after an accident occurs.

Brandon's father, David Cronenberg, pioneered the body horror genre, and it is safe to say that his filmmaking has similarities with his father's signature style. Infinity Pool is an intense watch, with plenty of violence and gore. This sci-fi movie is ideal for viewers who enjoy dark narratives with shocking twists.

2) River (June 2023)

This Japanese sci-fi movie is set in Kyoto. The story focuses on a 100-year-old Fujiya inn that mysteriously gets stuck in a time loop. Directed by Junta Yamaguchi, it stars Riko Fujitani in the lead. The best thing about this movie is that it never gets monotonous, despite the scenes repeating over and over again. The spirited characters and heartfelt narrative keep viewers entertained throughout its runtime.

3) Poor Things (September 2023)

This sci-fi movie, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, has been adapted from Alasdair Gray's novel. It focuses on Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) who has been brought back to life after her suicide by a scientist. She goes on a path of self-discovery after she escapes with a lawyer named Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo).

Clever writing and quirky characters will keep viewers entertained in this brilliantly bizarre and fascinating sci-fi movie. Stone shines in her role and is one of the main reasons to watch this title.

4) The Animal Kingdom (October 2023)

Romain Duris and Paul Kircher play the lead in this French-Belgian sci-fi movie. Directed by Thomas Cailley, it depicts a world wherein a mysterious condition is transforming humans into animals. François (Duris) and his teenage son Émile (Kircher) embark on an adventure to help his wife who is affected by the condition.

The refreshing premise is certainly appealing but what really makes this movie special is the focus on human relationships and family values. Emotional and interesting, it is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

5) The Kitchen (October 2023)

This British sci-fi movie, directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, is set in a dystopian world where social housing has been eliminated. However, two residents of The Kitchen, Izi (Kane Robinson) and Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman) do whatever it takes to protect the community who refuse to leave their homes.

The movie has plenty of well-executed action scenes that help add to the narrative. It is a sentimental story with well-placed humor and likable characters which makes it entertaining.

6) Godzilla Minus One (November 2023)

Viewers looking for an interesting sci-fi movie with striking visuals need not look any further. This Japanese movie is set around the end the World War II. The country is still grappling with the economic loss from the war when a new threat in the form of a giant monster appears.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, this movie doesn't only rely on its impressive special effects. It also boasts an engaging narrative complete with memorable characters and thought-provoking social messages that will appeal to fans of the genre.

7) Time Addicts (December 2023)

This sci-fi movie presents a different perspective on the familiar concept of time travel. Directed by Sam Odlum, it stars Freya Tingley and Charles Grounds as two drug addicts who come across a bag of time-traveling crystal meth leading to unexpected adventures and complications.

The best thing about this movie is the ensemble cast who help keep the viewer invested till the end. The witty banter between the two leads also adds to the narrative.

Fans of the genre shouldn't miss out on these interesting titles released in 2023 that combine the best of imaginative plots and compelling performances.