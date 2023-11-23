7 must-watch monster movies 

Box office numbers prove that viewers worldwide find monster movies fascinating, and this interest in fictional beasts isn't new. Even back in the day, filmmakers found success with strong narratives featuring terrifying giant monsters that can cause massive destruction. Improved special effects have considerably boosted this genre, as creative teams can now create bigger monsters that look scarily realistic.

The latest monster movie getting a lot of hype is Godzilla Minus One, directed by Takashi Yamazaki. To be released in the U.S. on December 1, 2023, the movie is set after the end of World War II. As Japan tries to recover from the after-effects of the war, it comes across a new crisis - a giant monster. It stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, and more.

Given the genre's popularity, many movies feature monster-centric narratives, but there are a few classics that fans of the genre shouldn't miss out on.

Godzilla, Tremors, and 5 other exciting monster movies that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats

1) King Kong (1933)

The first in the King Kong franchise, this monster movie focuses on a giant ape who is captured from Skull Island. He becomes enamored with a beautiful young woman and wreaks havoc to get what he wants. Directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, it stars Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong, Bruce Cabot, and more.

The special effects by Willis H. O'Brien may look dated now, but it was a big hit when the movie was released in 1933. While it may not have the same impact on the audience as it did back then, this monster movie is still worth watching due to its gripping narrative and inspired camera work for its time.

2) Godzilla (1954)

Fans may have never witnessed the Godzilla franchise take off without this monster movie. Directed by Ishirō Honda, this movie follows the events in post-war Japan when a giant monster goes on a destruction rampage. Eiji Tsuburaya was responsible for the special effects.

It is interesting to note that Godzilla could have been a very different monster. Initially, Tsuburaya had suggested a giant octopus. Still, the filmmakers decided to opt for a monster fashioned after a dinosaur, which led to the form and imagery that movie lovers associate with the monster now.

3) Predator (1987)

Monsters come in all shapes and forms, and in this monster movie, Arnold Schwarzenegger is up against a technologically advanced alien, Predator.

Schwarzenegger plays the role of Dutch Schaefer, the leader of an elite paramilitary rescue team. While on a mission to rescue hostages, they come across the dangerous Predator who stalks and hunts them down. Directed by John McTiernan, it is an action-heavy, thrilling narrative that keeps the suspense intact for most of the runtime.

4) Tremors (1990)

Directed by Ron Underwood, this monster movie introduces a threat that resides underground. The story focuses on Val McKee (Kevin Bacon) and Earl Bassett (Fred Ward), a pair of handymen who plan to leave the small desert town of Perfection, Nevada. However, their plans hit a roadblock when they encounter giant worm-like monsters hunting down humans.

There have been several Tremor movies and shows over the years, and it all started with this 1990 classic. The best part about this movie is that it balances witty humor with horror elements, making it an entertaining watch.

5) Jurassic Park (1993)

This Steven Spielberg classic instantly comes to mind when it comes to monster movies with impressive special effects. The starting point of the Jurassic Park franchise focuses on a group of visitors visiting a wildlife park containing real-life dinosaurs. Things go horribly wrong when the park's power and security systems stop working.

With well-developed characters, a plausible storyline, frightening dinosaurs, and perfectly-timed jump scares, this movie has everything to keep the viewers hooked from the beginning to the end.

6) The Host (2006)

After the success of Parasite, the world has come to know the name Bong Joon-ho. However, the talented filmmaker made this monster movie years before winning the Oscar. In this movie, a monster arises from the Han River in Seoul and kills hundreds. It also kidnaps a young girl named Hyun-seo (Go Ah-sung), and her family resolves to bring her back.

The movie also stars Bae Doona, who rose to fame after appearing in hit shows like Sense8 (2015), Kingdom (2019), and Stranger (2017). Joon-ho is a skilled storyteller, and this movie doesn't disappoint. It is witty when it needs to be and scary when the situation calls for it.

7) Troll (2022)

This Norwegian monster movie stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, among others. The story focuses on an ancient troll that awakens in a Norwegian mountain. A group of ragtag heroes must join forces to stop it from bringing death and destruction.

The effects and cinematography are some of the highlights of this underrated monster movie. Also, the natural beauty of Norway is a treat for viewers and gives the movie a mystical feel that adds to the narrative.

Viewers who have a soft spot for colossal monsters with a penchant for destruction should add these monster movies to their weekend watchlist.