What time will the LEGO Jurassic Park special air on Peacock: Release date, trailer, and more

LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling is set to captivate fans old and new with its unique blend of nostalgia and innovation. For aficionados of LEGO and the Jurassic Park franchise, this special brings together the best of both worlds in a whimsical reimagining. Scheduled for release on October 10, 2023, at 12 am PT, this special promises to be a treat.

The excitement is palpable, especially as this year marks the 30th anniversary of this cinematic masterpiece. Adding to the thrill, Peacock has secured exclusive rights to stream this highly anticipated LEGO retelling. With its diverse range of content and widespread reach, Peacock promises to be the perfect platform for LEGO Jurassic Park to weave its magic on global audiences.

Release date and other details for LEGO Jurassic Park

Expand Tweet

LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling is all set to premiere on October 10. While fans might have hoped for a full-length feature, this LEGO rendition will be a concise 22-minute special. But, given the past successes of LEGO adaptations, this promises to be a memorable watch, capturing the essence of the story in a succinct format.

Peacock's exclusive rights to stream the LEGO Jurassic Park special ensures that fans worldwide can dive into this engaging adaptation seamlessly. With the date nearing, the anticipation is tangible, and the platform is gearing up for a surge in viewers eager to relive the magic of Jurassic Park in LEGO form.

What we know so far

Expand Tweet

For LEGO Jurassic Park, Peacock teased fans with a poster that featured the iconic Jurassic Park logo but with a LEGO twist.

Accompanying this was a Minifigure version of Jeff Goldblum's character, Ian Malcolm, uttering a familiar line from the film, hinting at the unique flavor of this retelling.

Moreover, this isn't LEGO's first foray into the world of dinosaurs. They've previously ventured into the franchise with specials like LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit and the 13-episode series LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, both of which have set the stage for what's to come.

The trailer and synopsis

Expand Tweet

On October 3, a trailer for LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling dropped, perfectly encapsulating what fans could expect. Combining the suspense and thrill of the original with the unmistakable charm of LEGO, it promises a retelling unlike any other.

The synopsis further tantalizes fans. An older Dr. Ian Malcolm, one of the standout characters from the original film, is at the epicenter of this retelling. As he revisits his journal, he sets forth to narrate the events of that fateful night at Jurassic Park, but with an added layer of humor and charm that only LEGO can provide.

What to expect

Expand Tweet

The upcoming special is expected to deliver a perfect blend of the classic narrative and the playful nature intrinsic to LEGO and aims to balance the humor and the core elements of the film's storyline.

Given the film's legacy and LEGO's past adaptations, audiences can gear up for a delightful concoction of nostalgia, humor, and creativity. LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling is not just another adaptation - it's a celebration of a classic, a tribute to an era, and a promise of unparalleled entertainment.