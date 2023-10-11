Top 10 horror movies to watch before Halloween 2023

With October already in full swing, the festival of horror is right around the corner. The Halloween season is upon us, and it's time for us to get into the proper mindset for the upcoming festivities.

However, the decor can wait a bit longer before being set up, and your costumes also have some time to be decided. Hence, the best way to get into the Halloween spirit is nothing other than to watch some spine-tingling, bone-chilling horror movies on your couch.

And for that, we have curated the perfect list of horror movies for you to check out. While horror may be a single genre, it has its own subcategories, with different enthusiasts going for their own choice of poison. In this article, we bring together a list of the best horror flicks across ages and subgenres.

The Exorcist, Psycho, and more: 10 of the best horror films to add to your watchlist this Halloween season

1) Talk to Me

Talk to Me (Image via A24)

Talk to Me is an Australian supernatural horror thriller from the house of Umbrella Entertainment. The Philippou brothers, Danny and Michael, directed the film with a screenplay that Danny wrote alongside Bill Hinzman, which was inspired and developed from a story conceptualized by Daley Pearson.

The film stars Sophie Wilde in the central role alongside Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Miranda Otto, Otis Dhanji, and others in pivotal supporting roles. The film premiered at the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival before releasing in theaters globally in July 2023. Talk to Me proved to be one of the most acclaimed horror films in recent times, with the story, sound, and performances receiving special praise.

The official synopsis for the movie, as available on Umbrella Entertainment's website, reads as follows:

"Talk to Me is an ingenious supernatural horror about lonely teenager Mia who gets hooked on the thrills of conjuring spirits through a ceramic hand. But when she is confronted by a soul claiming to be her dead mother, she unleashes a plague of supernatural forces, and struggles to decide who she can trust: the living or the dead."

2) Saw X

Saw X (Image via Lionsgate)

Saw X is an American mystery horror film from Lionsgate. Kevin Greutert directed and edited the film, with a screenplay written by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. The film was released as part of the Saw franchise as a sequel to the original 2004 release, Saw, and a prequel to the second movie in the series, Saw II.

The film stars Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, and Michael Beach in pivotal roles, alongside Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith, who would be reprising their roles. The film had a very recent release on September 29, 2023, and has since been received very well by the audience and critics.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."

3) The Exorcist

The Exorcist (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Exorcist is arguably one of the most popular horror flicks that set a new bar for the genre. William Friedkin directed the supernatural horror title from Warner Bros. with a screenplay written by William Peter Blatty, which was adapted from his very own 1971 novel of the same name.

The film starred Linda Blair, Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn, Jason Miller, and others in pivotal roles. On its release, The Exorcist received mixed reviews but became a landmark horror film for its intense visuals, which even induced sickness in some viewers. With multiple Academy Awards, the film was an overall success and even bagged a cult status.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"When a charming 12-year-old girl takes on the characteristics and voices of others, doctors say there is nothing they can do. As people begin to die, the girl's mother realizes her daughter has been possessed by the devil--and that her daughter's only possible hope lies with two priests and the ancient rite of demonic exorcism."

The film has since released multiple titles under its franchise, with The Exorcist: Believer being the latest one. The sequel is set 50 years after the original film and will be released in theaters on October 6, 2023.

4) Scream 6

Scream 6 (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Scream 6 is a slasher horror from Paramount Pictures. The film is co-directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with a screenplay that James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote. Released in 2023, the film was the sixth and most recent installment of the popular Scream franchise.

The film had Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega, Courtney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, and Mason Gooding reprising their roles alongside Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, and others in new roles. The film was received very well by critics and the audience and even became the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"The four Woodsboro survivors have moved to New York City for a fresh start. Just as they begin to feel safe again, they receive that infamous call. Ghostface reemerges more brutal and relentless than ever, stopping at nothing to hunt them down."

5) Psycho

Psycho (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Psycho is arguably one of the most celebrated mystery horror thriller films of all time. Alfred Hitchcock directed the movie with a screenplay written by Joseph Stefano, which was adapted from Robert Bioch's 1959 novel of the same name. Released by Paramount Pictures in 1960, the film went on to be a huge success, both critically and commercially.

The cast featured Janet Leigh, Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, John Gavin, and Martin Balsam in pivotal roles. Often celebrated as one of Hitchcock's most influencial work, Psycho set a new standard for horror thrillers and is also widely accepted as one of the earliest films that spawned the slasher genre.

The short synopsis provided on Turner Classic Films reads as follows:

"A woman on the run gets mixed up with a repressed young man and his violent mother."

6) The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (Image via Decla Film)

Released in 1920 by Decla-Film, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is the oldest film on this list. The German silent horror film became the torchbearer of the German Expressionist cinema and still represents the peak of the cinematic style, even inspiring later horror and noir films.

The cast featured Werner Krauss in the titular role alongside Conrad Veidt, Friedrich Fehér, Lil Dagover, Rudolf Lettinger, and Hans Heinz v. Twardowski in pivotal roles. Often hailed as "the first true horror film", the film has undoubtedly earned its place on this list.

The synopsis for the movie, as provided on Encyclopedia Britannica's website, reads as follows:

"The mysterious Dr. Caligari arrives in a rural German village with his companion Cesare, a man in an eternal state of sleep who can be ordered to perform his master’s commands. A series of gruesome murders lead some to believe that the doctor and his strange “assistant” may well be to blame."

7) Us

Us (Image via Universal Pictures)

Us is a psychological horror film from Universal Pictures. The film was directed by acclaimed actor, comedian, and filmmaker Jordan Peele with his original screenplay. The film premiered at the 2019 South by Southwest Film Festival before releasing in theaters.

The film starred Lupita Nyong'o, Elisabeth Moss, Winston Duke, Tim Heidecker, and others in pivotal roles. Us was received extremely well by critics and audiences worldwide, making it a huge commercial success. The direction and screenplay by Peele also received praise alongside Lupita Nyong'o's performance and the original musical score.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

"After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers, Adelaide and her family return to their vacation home. When darkness falls, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands as they stand in the driveway. Us pits an endearing American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves."

8) The Babadook

The Babadook (Image via Umbrella Entertainment)

The Babadook is an Australian psychological horror from the house of Umbrella Entertainment. The film was written and directed by Jennifer Kent in her feature directorial debut, with its roots in her 2005 short film, Monster. The film premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival before getting a theatrical release.

The cast featured Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Daniel Henshall, Barbara West, Ben Winspear, and others in pivotal roles. While The Babadook was not an instant hit during its national theatrical release, but it became a favorite among the international audience. The film has since received universal critical acclaim and the status of a cult classic.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Where there is imagination, there is darkness and from within that darkness lurks a being of unfathomable terror... close to home. Amelia is a single mother plagued by the violent death of her husband. When a disturbing storybook called 'The Babadook' turns up at her house she is forced to battle with her son's deep seated fear of a monster. Soon she discovers a sinister presence all around her..."

9) Halloween

Halloween (Image via Compass International)

Halloween is a classic slasher film from Compass International Pictures. The film was directed by John Carpenter, based on a screenplay that he wrote alongside Debra Hill, the producer of the film. Halloween was released in 1978 and became the film that spawned the long-running Halloween franchise comprising thirteen films.

The film starred Jamie Lee Curtis in her film debut alongside Donald Pleasence, Nick Castle, Nancy Kyes, and Tony Moran in pivotal roles. The film received unexpected success in theaters, becoming one of the most profitable independent films ever. It also accrued cult status and is celebrated among the most influential horror films released.

The synopsis for the film, as available on Rotten Tomatoes' website, reads as follows:

"Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield to kill again."

10) Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends (Image via Universal Pictures)

Halloween Ends is the latest installment in the Halloween franchise, released in 2022, bringing an end to the direct trilogy sequel to the original 1978 release. David Gordon Green directed the film with a screenplay that has been credited to Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green, alongside John Carpenter and Debra Hill, the original creators.

The cast featured Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Rohan Campbell, Will Patton, and others in pivotal roles. With a shift of focus from the original character of Michael Myers to the new generation, some of the critics felt disappointed.

The official synopsis for the film, as provided by Universal Pictures, reads as follows:

"Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

These were all of our top picks of horror films that we think are a must-check-out before the Halloween season. Even if Halloween tricks don't scare you, one of these titles definitely will.