5 facts you should know about The Exorcist: Believer

When it comes to classic horror movies, one name that instantly comes to mind is The Exorcist (1973). Based on William Peter Blatty's novel, the story centers around a mother who seeks out the help of two Catholic priests to exorcise her daughter who has been possessed by a demon. When it was released, the movie became so popular that people stood in long lines, sometimes even in the rain, to purchase tickets to watch it.

Given the success of The Exorcist, it was inevitable that the upcoming movie, The Exorcist: Believer, a direct sequel to the 1973 movie, would create a buzz among horror movie fans. It is set to be released on October 6, 2023. This time, the story will focus on a single father struggling to help his young daughter and her friend, who have been possessed.

Since The Exorcist is often referred to as one of the best horror movies of all time, fans have high expectations from the upcoming movie. If the chilling trailer is anything to go by, movie-goers can expect plenty of nightmare-inducing moments that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

5 facts about The Exorcist: Believer that horror movie fans will find interesting

1) David Gordon Green is the director of the movie

48-year-old Green has plenty of experience in different genres. From thrillers to comedies, he has worked on several well-received titles so far, including All the Real Girls (2003), Undertow (2004), Pineapple Express (2008), and more.

His directorial debut was the drama film George Washington (2000), which received much praise from critics. The story is focused on a group of young children who work together to keep things under wraps after a tragic accident occurs.

In particular, Green's work in dark slasher films like the Halloween franchise will give fans reassurance that he will be able to do justice to the creepy, chilling vibe that the movie needs to live up to its predecessor.

2) The Exorcist: Believer is rated R

Like its predecessor, The Exorcist: Believer has been given an R rating. However, it is important to remember that it might not be an ideal watch for young children, especially those who have a tendency to get anxious or stressed after watching scary movies.

In fact, there was much debate when The Exorcist was given the same rating back when it was released. Many believed it was too scary for young children and thought that the movie should have been given an X rating instead. As per reports, many cities tried to ban children from watching the movie.

3) Chris MacNeil is back

Fans will be excited to see Ellen Burstyn in the upcoming movie. She will be reprising her role as Chris MacNeil. In the first movie, the audience related to her character as she tried her best to save her daughter and didn't give up hope even when the outcome looked bleak.

In this sequel, she will come to the aid of single father Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.). Given that she has experience in the matter, she would be able to guide Fielding on the path to take in order to save his daughter.

4) Reboot or sequel?

It is interesting to note that this movie was first developed as a reboot back in August 2020. This is hardly surprising since many films and TV shows have come back as reboots in the last couple of years. However, ever so often, reboots are unable to recreate the magic of the original, which is why fans were wary of the project.

However, by the time December 2020 rolled around, the team had decided to redevelop the script as a direct sequel to the 1973 film instead. Fans of the original felt that this was a much safer bet as it allowed the team more creativity in terms of the screenplay. Moreover, the original movie could keep its classic status intact.

5) Another sequel on the way

Horror fans will be happy to learn that two sequels are already being planned by the same team behind The Exorcist: Believer. Not much has been reported so far about the upcoming titles, except that the first sequel will be named The Exorcist: Deceiver. The sequel will most likely hit theatres in 2025, which means that fans have a long wait ahead of them.

Movie lovers who enjoy spine-chilling narratives should put The Exorcist: Believer on their must-watch list for October 2023