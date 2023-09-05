"Looks way less scarier than the original"- Fans not convinced with The Exorcist: Believer trailer

The Exorcist franchise's new addition, The Exorcist: Believer is coming out later this year. A new trailer for the upcoming David Gordon Green film dropped earlier today, and it is a far improved take over the first one. But, fans seem to be unconvinced and have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their opinions.

With over a month still remaining before the release of the film, it seems that marketing alone would not be able to convince The Exorcist fans to put their faith in this new sequel.

The Exorcist: Believer premieres on October 6, 2023.

Fans divided over new The Exorcist: Believer trailer

The Exorcist: Believer's second trailer is a major improvement over the first one, which was released some weeks ago. This was noted by many fans as well.

But the primary dilemma for fans comes when they compare this upcoming film with the original, which is one of the hardest horror films to top in the history of cinema.

This was echoed by many fans on Twitter.

With the right script and atmosphere, The Exorcist: Believer could very well become the biggest horror film of the year, coming from the franchise that originally began with The Exorcist, which is still considered one of the all-time horror greats. But living up to such a phenomenon, even though it came out in 1973, can be a bigger challenge than most films could shoulder.

While promising in its take, this new-gen The Exorcist is still seemingly struggling to give the viewers the confirmation that it could please them. This film will serve as a direct sequel to the original 1973 film. The film will also share a similar premise.

The upcoming film stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, and Ellen Burstyn.

