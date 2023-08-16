All 6 Scream films ranked ahead of Scream 7

Scream is undoubtedly one of the most prominent and long-running slasher horror franchises. The series kicked off in 1996 with its first film, originally from Miramax's house. The franchise has since rolled out multiple other installations under its film banner while producing a TV series and video games.

Kevin Williamson was the one who originally ideated and wrote the script for the films, which almost single-handedly revitalized the slasher genre in the late 90s. The unique humor, alongside its meta-commentary, contributed a lot to the success of the franchise as a whole.

Over the years, the franchise has earned close to a billion dollars worldwide against a total budget of something close to $200 million. This easily makes it one of the most successful horror franchises, considering it does not seem to be wrapping up anytime soon.

Christopher Landen, the new director for the upcoming project (Image via WENN)

A new seventh movie is already in the works, with Christopher Landon joining the team as the director. Fans can expect to see the movie arriving in theaters sometime next year, considering the last two films released in consecutive years.

With a new installation to the series still months away, fans of the franchise have to satiate their hunger for some slasher action with the older titles. Keeping that in mind, we have compiled a ranked list of all the Scream movies based on the score the titles have received on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ranking all 6 Scream films as per Rotten Tomatoes

1) Scream 2

Tomatometer: 82%

Scream 2, 1997 (Image via Miramax)

Scream 2 is the second installment under the banner from the house of Miramax. Wes Craven directed the film with a screenplay written by Kevin Williamson. Released in 1997, the film arrived just a year after the original title's release and was also a commercial success like its predecessor.

The cast featured Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox reprising their roles alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Omar Epps, and others in pivotal supporting roles. The film was also a hit among the critics, getting praise for its satirical take on the horror film genre along with the original musical score.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Away at college, Sidney Prescott thought she'd finally put the shocking murders that shattered her life behind her, until a copycat killer begins acting out a real-life sequel. Now, as history eerily repeats itself, ambitious reporter Gale Weathers, deputy Dewey and other survivors find themselves trapped in a terrifyingly clever plotline where no one is safe or beyond suspicion."

2) Scream

Tomatometer: 81%

Scream, 1996 (Image via Miramax)

Scream was the original movie from the house of Miramax that kicked off the slasher franchise in 1996. The film was directed by Wes Craven with a screenplay developed by Kevin Williamson, who took inspiration from the 1990s serial murders by the Gainesville Ripper.

The film starred David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Neve Campbell in the lead roles alongside Drew Barrymore, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, and others in supporting roles. The film was a commercial and critical success, getting praise for its humor, satire, and original take on the genre.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott become the target of a masked killer. As the body count begins to rise, Sidney her friends find themselves contemplating the "Rules" of horror films as they find themselves living in a real-life one."

3) Scream VI

Tomatometer: 76%

Scream 6, 2023 (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Scream VI is the latest installation under the franchise and came from the house of Paramount Pictures. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett took up the role of show-runners with a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film premiered in Manhattan in March 2023, days before its nationwide theatrical release.

The cast featured an ensemble of returning characters from previous installments, like Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Hayden Panettiere, Skeet Ulrich, and Mason Gooding. New additions to the cast featured Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekodo, and others. However, this was the first title under the banner that did not include Neve Campbell in the cast.

The official synopsis from Paramount Pictures reads as follows:

"The four survivors from the most recent Woodsboro Ghostface killings have moved to New York City for a fresh start. Just as they begin to feel a sense of normalcy, they receive that infamous call. Ghostface is more brutal and relentless than ever and will stop at nothing to hunt them down."

4) Scream

Tomatometer: 76%

Scream, 2022 (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Scream is the fifth installment from the eponymous slasher franchise that released in 2022 from the house of Paramount Pictures. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett came in to direct the film with a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. While it was the first in the franchise not to have Craven as the director, his legacy was kept in mind while making the film.

The film had Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette reprising their roles while Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison, and others joined the cast. It was a huge commercial success and gained critics' praise for its meta-treatment of the genre.

The official synopsis, as available on Paramount's website, reads as follows:

"Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a terrifying new killer resurrects the Ghostface mask. As the deaths mount, Woodsboro's new targets must seek help from the survivors of the original Ghostface attacks. Now, only Sidney Prescott, former sheriff Dewey Riley, and reporter Gale Weathers can find a way to stop the killer when everyone is a suspect."

5) Scream 4

Tomatometer: 60%

Scream 4, 2011 (Image via Dimension Films)

Scream 4 was released in 2011 from the house of Dimension Films as the fourth installment under the franchise. This was the last film to have Wes Craven as its director and Kevin Williamson working on the screenplay.

David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Neve Campbell returned in their central roles, while Emma Roberts, Lucy Hale, Anna Paquin, Kristen Bell, Alison Brie, and others joined the cast as new members. The film was praised for its performance by its cast and sense of humor but failed to hit a chord among fans. It proved to be the least commercially successful film in the series, earning just shy of $100 million.

The official synopsis from Dimension Films reads as follows:

"Sidney Prescott, now the author of a self-help book, returns home to Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. There she reconnects with Sheriff Dewey and Gale, who are now married, as well as her cousin Jill and her Aunt Kate. Unfortunately Sidney's appearance also brings about the return of Ghostface, putting Sidney, Gale, and Dewey, along with Jill, her friends, and the whole town of Woodsboro in danger."

6) Scream 3

Tomatometer: 41%

Scream 3, 2000 (Image via Miramax)

Scream 3 was the third installment and the final one from the house of Miramax. With Wes Craven directing and Ehren Kruger working on the screenplay, the film was released in 2000.

The cast included franchise regulars like David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Neve Campbell alongside Liev Schreiber, Beth Toussaint, Kell Rutherford, Patrick Dempsey, and others in pivotal roles. Initially intended to serve as the conclusive installment in the series, the film achieved significant success at the box office; however, it is widely regarded as falling short compared to its predecessors.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"While Sidney Prescott lives in safely guarded seclusion, bodies begins dropping around the Hollywood set of Stab 3, the latest movie sequel based on the gruesome Greensboro killings. When the escalating terror finally brings her out of hiding, Sidney and other Greensboro survivors are once again drawn into an insidious game of horror movie mayhem. But just when they thought they knew how to play by the rules, they discover that all the rules have been broken."

This is how all the films under the Scream franchise lineup in tanking on the basis of their Rotten Tomatoes score. If you are also a fan of the slasher genre, be sure to let us know if you agree with the rankings. With a seventh film in the series imminent, we must wait and see how the franchise works toward its future.