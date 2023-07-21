Is Jenna Ortega in a relationship with Devin Booker? All you need to know about the rumors surrounding the Suns star

Fans continue to speculate about Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker's relationship status, and recent rumors have been about him potentially dating 20-year-old actor Jenna Ortega. Booker's relationship status has intrigued NBA followers since he broke up with model Kendall Jenner in November last year.

A Twitter parody account named "Butcrack Sports" uploaded a viral tweet that suggested Booker and Ortega were spotted having dinner in March. However, these reports are false. Booker's picture with Ortega that the parody account uploaded suggests it was Photoshop.

Buttcrack Sports @ButtCrackSports pic.twitter.com/kz6Qc8yTpk Devin Booker and Jenna Ortega were seen having dinner together last night

Devin Booker's picture got picked from the Vogue World event, while Ortega's was from the Red Carpet Fashion Award. They also used TMZ's watermark to make it look true. However, that's far from the case.

Jenna Ortega @ Red Carpet Fashion Awards: 09.03.23

Photoshopped @ButtCrackSports Devin Booker @ Vogue Wolrd: September 2022Jenna Ortega @ Red Carpet Fashion Awards: 09.03.23Photoshopped pic.twitter.com/wzRPc90kpn " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/wzRPc90kpn

Booker has reportedly remained single since his break up with Jenner. Meanwhile, Ortega went public during an appearance on the Armchair Expert Podcast, claiming internet rumors about her relationships are false and that she's single. However, Ortega did claim that she was in a relationship for a couple of years.

That couldn't have been Devin Booker by any means because he was reportedly dating Kendall Jenner back then.

Devin Booker seems focused on basketball

Devin Booker enters a crucial year in his NBA career next season. The Phoenix Suns have surrounded their franchise star with the best talent possible for championship success. At the deadline earlier this year, they signed Kevin Durant to ease the pressure on Booker and add a proven superstar.

This offseason, the Suns have added another All-Star caliber player in Bradley Beal, exhausting nearly all their future assets and salary cap flexibility. The Suns still managed to add some depth to their roster by signing free agents like Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop, among others.

Despite Durant's addition, Booker seems like the Suns' go-to man. He is the younger star and the longest-tenured player on the current roster. Booker will also have to be the primary option on most nights, with teams blitzing Durant.

He benefitted from it last season during the playoffs. Booker posted historic shooting stats during the Suns' conference semis run. He averaged 33.7 points, the most among players who at least made the second round, while shooting 58.5%, including 50.8% from deep.

The window for superteams like the Suns is generally limited, so Booker will look to remain focused on getting the job done.

