Fact Check: Is Devin Booker dating Taylor Swift? Debunking rumors of Suns' superstar in relation to Grammy-winner pop icon

A strange rumor has taken the internet by storm, which suggests Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is dating pop icon, 12-time Grammy award winner Taylor Swift. The rumor got generated by the famous Twitter parody account "Buttcrack Sports." Several fans are still confused about Booker and Swift's dating rumors, but we are here to provide the facts.

Devin Booker and Taylor Swift are not dating. No prominent source has reported such a rumor, with only a parody account on Twitter posting about this. Booker and Swift haven't confirmed the news either, while their die-hard fans haven't paid much heed to it.

Booker recently ended a two-year relationship with model Kendall Jenner in November last year. Since then, Booker has remained silent about his private life and is not reported to be dating anyone.

Meanwhile, Swift got out of a six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn in March 2023. Most recently, she was reportedly seeing Matty Healy between May and June 2023. She is currently single too.

Both public figures seemed to be focused on their careers for now, having ended long-term relationships recently. Booker aims to win his first championship, while Swift is touring across multiple countries.

Devin Booker has his best chance yet to win his maiden NBA championship

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are among the top favorites to win the 2024 NBA championship. The Suns added Bradley Beal alongside Kevin Durant and Booker this offseason to bolster their hopes of title success. The Suns have also done a decent job of adding depth around their big three.

Their marquee free agent signing this summer was Eric Gordon, who signed for the veteran minimum deal and could be one of the steals of the offseason. Meanwhile, starter Josh Okogie and backup guard Damion Lee returned on minimum deals.

Other additions feature lengthy athletes with a good shooting stroke, like Yuta Watanabe and Keita Bates-Diop. The Suns only had the minimum deals to offer in free agency due to the new salary cap restrictions for luxury tax teams.

Bradley Beal's acquisition handicapped them, but GM James Jones ensured the Suns didn't settle for less in free agency. Phoenix now has four max players in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton.

Booker, KD and Beal are All-Stars, while Ayton has the potential. The Suns returned to playoff contention three seasons ago and had a decent shot at title success with their previous core of Booker, Ayton, Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges, but that team seems to have hit its ceiling.

With the new names on board, this could be Devin Booker and Phoenix Suns' best shot at winning their first chip in franchise history.

