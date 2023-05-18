"Will still be watching": Fast X fans unperturbed by low Rotten Tomatoes score

Fast X is the highly awaited latest installment in the fan-favorite Fast & Furious movie series. Justin Lin, Dan Mazeau and Zach Dean have served as writers for the new movie, with Mazeau and Lin as the screenplay writers. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the Vin Diesel film will arrive on May 19, 2023, in theaters across the US. The film had its world premiere at the Colosseum in Rome on May 12, 2023.

The red carpet at the Colosseum for the movie's premiere was graced by the cast of Fast X. Apart from Diesel, these include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and Rita Moreno, among others. Since the very first world screening of the movie, it has been receiving amazing early reviews from viewers who were present at the special event.

Despite all the great reactions from the audience, Fast X has received a 58% on Rotten Tomatoes from 116 reviews as of this writing.

A still of the Rotten Tomatoes review page for Fast X (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

After the news of Fast X getting low scores on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers took to Twitter to express how they are unperturbed by it. They firmly stated they are interested in the film and will watch it regardless of the low score. Replying to a tweet by the account @DiscussingFilm, a Twitter user said: "Will still be watching."

Fast X takes over Twitter as the audience is unruffled by low scores on Rotten Tomatoes

While the film's low score on Rotten Tomatoes wasn't the outcome fans were hoping it would be, they weren't too fazed by the same. They took to Twitter to discuss the low score with one person even sarcastically saying that the mainstream audiences "famously have great taste."

Fans seem to be buzzing with excitement to watch what the new installment of the Fast & Furious franchise has in store for them. Despite the critics' low scores on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences are hopeful that the viewers' scores for the movie will be high.

Some of the fans have also pointed out that the number of reviews is currently low. They believe that the score will be much higher once more reviews begin to arrive after the movie's theatrical release on May 19, 2023.

Details about the new movie starring Vin Diesel explored

The popular franchise has stepped into its third decade with the new movie, the tenth in the franchise. Similar to its previous installments, the new movie has also been gleaned from the popular characters, created by Gary Scott Thompson.

As stated in the official synopsis for the movie, given by The Fast Saga:

"Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever."

The cast members for the movie include:

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Rita Moreno as Abuela

Alan Ritchson as Agent Aimes

Brie Larson as Tess

Daniela Melchior as Isabel

Helen Mirren as Magdalene "Queenie" Ellmanson-Shaw

Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Catch Fast X, which will be released in theaters on May 19, 2023, in the United States.

