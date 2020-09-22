David Arquette is a professional wrestler, but he wasn't when he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. The actor-turned-wrestler shocked the world when he won the world title back in 2000, and fans have ridiculed the move to this day.

As many pro wrestling fans know, Arquette was promoting his film Ready to Rumble, which heavily featured WCW talents like Sting, Goldberg, Booker T, and Diamond Dallas Page (DDP). While Vince Russo backed the move to make him World Champion, Arquette reveals it was DDP who had the conversation with him.

David Arquette rejected becoming WCW Champion once told by DDP

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Arquette explained that DDP came over to have a conversation with him, and he was initially not on board. He said:

"I was like, 'What? You can't do that. That's crazy.' He explained to me, now, listen, I don't recall him saying that you don't have to do it. I think he said, if you don't do it, then, it's all over. Ready to Rumble is over. The promotion of it is over. You won't be coming with us. But if you do it, you save it till the PPV. I think this is a combination of him explaining it and Vince Russo."

You can watch the segment at 11:30 in the video below

David Arquette said that he was only meant to do a couple of appearances. But in a sense, Arquette felt that it was a dream come true as he got to hang out with the likes of Sting and Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

