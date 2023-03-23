Scream VI star Melissa Barrera reveals her family couldn't guess who is Ghostface

Scream VI star Melissa Barrera was on the Late Night show with Seth Meyers a few weeks ago to promote the film. The show started with a clip from Scream VI with a cliffhanger suspense that enthralled everyone in the studio, including the host.

The Mexican-American actress shared that it was her first ever late-night show appearance and talked at length about team Scream VI's spooky promotional activities in New York along with the "double-whammy" film premiere at Times Square.

The film is the sixth installment of the popular Scream series featuring the villainous character of Ghostface, who is on a killing spree. The synopsis for Scream VI, according to IMDb, reads:

"In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City."

The slasher film brags a cast list of Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox, all reprising their roles from previous installments. The film also features Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

"I'm not going to tell anyone," says Melissa Barerra when her family tries to guess Ghostface's identity in Scream VI

While conversing with Seth Meyers, Melissa Barerra revealed fun bits about her personal life. One bit was how her family members would try dishing out information about the person wearing the costume of Ghostface in the movie.

For the uninitiated, as per the Wikipedia description of the character, the Ghostface is a fictional identity that the primary antagonists of the Scream franchise adopt. Kevin Williamson created the figure, which is primarily mute in person but voiced over the phone by Roger L. Jackson, regardless of who is behind the mask.

The actress gleamed when the host showed her a picture of her family at the movie's premiere, where her mother, her husband, and her two sisters had come to support her. The actress shared how special she felt when she watched her family watch the film for the first time in front of her.

Talking about how they would try to guess the person playing Ghostface, she said:

"They try to like catch me off-guard but I don't --I am really bad when I start oversharing, so, I just say I'm not going to tell anyone. And that means not even my mom, not my husband, not anyone. So they get to participate in the whodunit mystery and I love watching them watch the movie for the first time and their real reactions and it's really -- it's cool."

Melissa Barerra talks about the spooky movie promotions, her love for horror movies, and the first character that freaked her out

While talking about the film, the actress also touched upon the team's eerie promotions in the city. It is the first time a Scream series was shot in New York. As the host trailed back to a super scary scene seen in the trailer, the actress apologized to the viewers by saying:

"I really apologize to all subway users in New York City."

The actress prompted the audience about Ghostface next by saying:

"Well, have you seen him like standing on corners creepily as part of like the marketing? I actually am not sure if it's part of the marketing or if it's just someone decided to do that and made the news."

Later in the show, she also shared her childhood obsession with horror movies:

"I was obsessed with horror movies when I was like 10, 11, 12.And I wasn't allowed to watch horror movies,so, I would either lock myself in my room or, at sleepovers with my friends,watch Scream and Final Destination and, you know, I Know What You Did Last Summer and all those obsessively.I'm kind of a masochist that way."

When the host asked her about the first movie that scared her, she said it was the movie Chucky.

Scream VI premiered on March 10, 2023, worldwide.

