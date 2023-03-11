All Ghostface killers from the Scream films, ranked

Ghostface from Scream movies is one of the most iconic horror villains of all time. The character is typically seen in a pitch-black dress with a mask of a ghost. His weapon of choice is a knife and his instrument of torture is endless stalking and fear.

Over the years, several actors and actresses have undertaken this role with elegance. Every villain has different kill counts and most importantly different motives to take lives. In the latest film titled, Scream 6, there were multiple villains in black robes, fans given hints at who might be the next one in Scream 7, much to their fear and delight.

Each of these black-robed villains is scary and scream-inducing in its own way, and they all have their own origin stories and reasons to kill.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the author's opinions.

Every Ghostface had a different purpose and origin story

5) Charlie Walker (Scream 4)

Charlie's authenticity with being Ghostface has always been the subject of debate. He had a huge crush on Kirby and his only purpose was when he was used as a trap to lure Kirby out to him.

Kirby thought she was captured by Ghostface. Charlie's true purpose for donning the Ghostface gear was never revealed.

4) Jill Roberts (Scream 4)

In total, there were nine Ghostface stabbings in this film, and Jill is unique since she always terminates her accomplices, and even has her entire assault on video. While other Ghostfaces have tried to kill their partners, they always needed help from Sidney or Gale to finish the job.

The reason behind Jill's actions was simply due to the attention her cousin Sidney was getting.

3) Roman Bridger (Scream 3)

The only villain who operated alone and on his own terms was Roman. Never once did any other character help him carry out a slaughter.

Roman was Maureen Prescott’s illegitimate, unrecognized son. He recorded Maureen as she revealed her affair with Billy’s father, and showed the videos to Billy. Roman tells Sidney that it was he who pushed Billy to begin his killing spree.

In the end, Roman just yearned for attention from Sidney.

2) Stu Macher (Scream)

Stu was a maniac and a borderline psychopath. He is involved in five of Billy’s six murders. Although he did not have a role in the set-up of Sidney’s dad, he was fearless and his intention to take lives was disturbing to watch. In the end, he gets stabbed by Billy.

The reason behind his killing people was plain peer pressure from Billy.

1) Billy Loomis (Scream)

Billy Loomis is the ultimate villain. He partnered up with Stu for a long time but Stu is rarely mentioned as the second killer. While Stu and Billy have five kills together, Maureen Prescott was an additional victim, who was killed a year prior.

The reason Billy did what he did was that Sidney's mother, Maureen, was having an affair with his dad, destroying his parents' marriage. He managed to frame someone else for Prescott's murder first and then tried to frame Sidney’s dad for the new murder spree.

The above list has been ranked keeping the sheer backstory behind the character. Every Ghostface is unique and had a different motive to take lives. Some out of jealousy, and more to seek vengeance. Even though Billy didn't get to most kills, his origin story is what makes it more fascinating. Psychological damage drove him insane.

Every villain has an origin story and if narrated properly, the result is great cinema and a place in history.

