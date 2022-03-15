Who was Gretta Vedler? Body of Russian model who called Putin a 'psychopath' found in suitcase

The body of a Russian model named Gretta Vedler was found stashed in a suitcase after she was declared missing more than a year ago.

The 23-year-old woman was killed a month after she posted on social media calling Vladimir Putin a "psychopath" and predicting his aim to "enhance the integrity of Russia" would end in tears.

The deceased's "jealous" ex-boyfriend Dmitry Korovin, 23, has admitted more than a year later to strangling her to death following a money dispute in Moscow unrelated to her political views and political analysis of Putin.

He admitted to interrogators that he placed her corpse in a newly bought suitcase and slept in a hotel room for three nights with it. He then drove 300 miles to the Lipetsk region and hid it in the boot of a car for more than a year.

Detectives posted photos and messages on the model's social media to ensure friends that she was still alive.

How was Gretta Vedler's body found?

Evgeniy Foster, a blogger in Kharkiv, Ukraine, became suspicious and contacted a friend in Moscow, who then filed a missing person case, leading to a multi-day search that resulted in the discovery of her body.

In a video produced by Russia's Investigative Committee, Korovin allegedly demonstrated how he killed the model and made a full confession.

Her posts about Putin in January 2021, a month before she was murdered, are not seen as relevant to her death but are chilling given subsequent events.

Her concerns stemmed from his crackdown on protesters and his desire to forge a larger Russia. As per the media outlet Daily Mail, since Putin went through a lot of humiliation in his childhood, he could not take a stand for himself and left after attending law school to join the KGB.

Gretta Vedler said that such people develop characteristics like caution, restraint, and lack of communication from a very early age since they are timid and afraid of noise, darkness and strangers.

"For psychopaths, it is important to constantly experience a sense of fullness and sharpness of life, so they love risk, intense experiences, intense communication, intense activity - an intense and dynamic life. Maybe he really wants to enhance the integrity of Russia and sincerely wishes the good for the Russians."

However, she expressed her concerns, asking if he could "really do anything?"

Edited by Srijan Sen