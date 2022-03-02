Yngx 17 death: LA rapper run over and killed by trailer after altercation with driver

Taariq Grant, also known as Yngx 17, recently died on February 28 in North Hollywood after being run over by a trailer following an altercation with a driver towing it.

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed the rapper's identity as reported by The Los Angeles Times. He was 28 years old at the time of death.

What happened to Yngx 17?

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement saying that the incident happened at 3.40 PM on Monday when the driver of a white Toyota Tundra got into a dispute with a male pedestrian when stopped in traffic on the northbound side of Tujunga Avenue.

The pedestrian then climbed on top of the left wheel well of the trailer. As the Toyota car moved through traffic, the trailer crashed into a concrete barrier. The pedestrian was reportedly knocked to the ground before the wheels on the left side of the trailer slammed into the pedestrian.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Police Department pronounced the pedestrian dead. A family member of Yngx 17 confirmed Taariq’s death to the Times.

Yngx 17 was pronounced dead on the scene (Image via yngx17/Instagram)

No one has been arrested so far, and the incident is currently under investigation. Following the artist’s death, LAPD has reminded motorists and pedestrians about maintaining road etiquette and safety. They said,

“Motorists are reminded to remain patient while driving on the roadway, and pedestrians are reminded not to ride on portions of a vehicle that are not designated or intended for the use of passengers.”

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes or Officer Martinez at 818-644-8114. Tips can be provided through CrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or texting at 274637, or visiting LAPDOnline.org.

Detailed information about Taariq’s career, educational background, and family remains unknown for now. Even though he was not married, reports say that he had a woman in his life, and his net worth was estimated to be around $500,000.

The singer’s songs are currently available for streaming on Spotify, YouTube, and Tidal.

