Robert Downey Jr. to star in Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo

Robert Downey Jr. hasn’t been in a lot of movies ever since his MCU tenure ended with Avengers: Endgame. He only appeared on the flop show Dolittle and will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. He has also been actively producing projects, such as Netflix’s Sweet Tooth through his and his wife’s production company, Team Downey.

However, while the world waits for Downey to be back in another entry of Sherlock Holmes, he might have other plans. Paramount Pictures is reportedly coming up with a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo and Robert Downey Jr. is reportedly going to star in it.

Robert Downey Jr. joins the modern remake project of Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 psychological thriller, Vertigo

As per Deadline, a remake of the 1958 psychological thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock has been preemptively acquired by Paramount. The studio was also the home of the original film. As far as the producers are concerned, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey will be producing it under their production company alongside Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox.

The script of the film will be penned by the creator of See and Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, who is also set to write a Star Wars film. A director for the film hasn't been decided yet as it is in its early stages of development.

The poster of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo (Image via Paramount)

Robert Downey Jr. will reportedly play the role of John 'Scottie' Ferguson, who was originally portrayed by James Stewart. Scottie is a former police detective from San Francisco who has been forced to retire after the trauma he endured in the line of duty, leaving him with a fear of heights and vertigo. Scottie later became a private investigator.

While juggling his personal issues, he gets hired by Gavin Elster to trail his beautiful wife, Madeleine, as she may be deeply disturbed. However, while following her, Scottie becomes obsessed with her, and that’s where the narrative gets truly interesting.

All the upcoming projects starring Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer (Image via Universal)

As mentioned above, RDJ is set to appear in Nolan’s Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss later this year. He is also going to star in Sherlock Holmes 3, which is currently stuck in production limbo. Aside from that, his confirmed projects include The Sympathizer, which is under production. It is a seven-episode espionage thriller HBO drama mini-series that the Iron Man actor produces and co-stars in.

Besides that, Downey also plays a Mexican stranger in the upcoming Jamie Foxx starrer film All-Star Weekend. He would also be seen as the leading man Parker in the Amazon movie Play Dirty, which is produced under the Team Downey banner.

However, his most exciting future project would still be Avengers: Secret Wars, where he is rumored to return as a Tony Stark variant. Secret Wars is still quite far away as it is currently scheduled to release on May 1, 2026. Hence, fans might end up seeing Downey’s Vertigo remake way before that.

