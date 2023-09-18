The Australian supernatural horror film Talk to Me (2022) takes a chilling premise and justifies the genre for horror thrillers that have the remarkable capability of turning everyday elements into causes of fear.

Directed by the RackaRacka brothers, Talk to Me will be turning up the fear factor of this year's spooky season with its 4K and Blu-Ray release as reported by Bloody Disgusting.

Meanwhile, the A24 horror hit has been sending shockwaves across the country of origin (Australia) and receiving critical acclaim for its gripping plot.

Talk to Me is yet to be released across theatres worldwide and is slated for a home media release on October 3, 2023.

Talk to Me 4K and Blu-Ray edition - Details Explored

The Australian horror film Talk to Me takes an innocuous premise and turns it into a full-blown scare-fest by blending elements of fear and suspense. The story revolves around the lives of a group of friends who try to contact the dead through the medium of a mysterious embalmed hand of unknown origin.

The film has been announced for a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray release on October 3, 2023, along with a special 4K release on Amazon which will be made available to pre-order. The Amazon edition will be dropped with new and improved cover art.

Even though there is no sign of a broader release at the theatres internationally, film enthusiasts from the United Kingdom and the United States of America have had access to the online rental version of the Australian hit.

In case the viewers from the UK and US have missed the film at the theatres, they will be able to rent it for £15.99 for 30 days on Prime Video, iTunes, and Altitude Film where viewers will have 48 days to watch the movie once available in the UK.

The US citizens can make a purchase of $19.99 from Prime Video, iTunes, and Vudu for a horror movie night before the Halloween mood sets in.

So far, the Blu-Ray and 4K versions of Talk to Me will include extras such as the directors' commentary, deleted scenes, and two behind-the-scenes featurettes, as confirmed by Digital Spy on 13 September 2023.

More on Talk to Me (2022)

The movie cast features Sophie Wilde from the BBC series You Don't Know Me (2021) as Mia, Alexandra Jensen as Jade, Joe Bird as Riley, Otis Dhanji as Daniel, Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings) as Sue, and Zoe Terakes (Wentworth) as Hayley.

The storyline of the movie according to Rotten Tomatoes reads,

"When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."

The film has collected a total revenue of $68.9 million worldwide with $46.9 million from the United States and Canada alone.

Talk to Me has a 95% Rotten Tomatoes rating with 274 reviews vouching for the cinematic gem. Besides, it has crossed Hereditary as A24's highest-grossing horror film in the US after having managed to stay in the Top 10 category for the first six consecutive weeks.

As recent announcements pour in from Danny and Michael Philippou regarding a prequel, the release date is yet to be announced. However, the prequel will be titled Talk 2 Me and has completed its principal photography.