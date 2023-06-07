Danny and Michael Philippou’s Talk to Me: Meet the cast

YouTube sensation RackaRacka, comprising of brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, are all set to release their debut feature film, Talk to Me, an Australian supernatural horror about a group of thrill-seeking teens who end up in a terrible position when some fun goes too far.

Talk to Me premiered in Sundance 2023 to great reception. It currently has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 97%, which makes it one of the best-rated horror flicks in quite some time.

The movie is set for a theatrical release in Australia on July 27, 2023. Its synopsis reads:

"When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."

Apart from the interesting premise, the film also boasts an intriguing cast that comprises both new and renowned names, including Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, and Miranda Otto, among others.

Talk to Me full cast: Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, and more

Sophie Wilde as Mia

Sophie Wilde leads the cast as Mia in Talk to Me. The Australian actress is best known for her roles in the Stan series Eden (2021). She has also appeared on BBC's You Don't Know Me.

At just 26, Wilde has received some major accolades, including the honor of 2020 Rising Star by the Casting Guild of Australia (CGA).

Miranda Otto as Sue

One of the bigger names on the list, Miranda Otto belongs to the famous Otto family. She was born to actors Barry and Lindsay Otto and has been around the craft from a very young age.

Making her debut with Emma's War, Miranda Otto has successfully carved her name in the history of Hollywood, performing in films like The Thin Red Line and What Lies Beneath. She is also a part of the fabled The Lord of the Rings film series.

Alexandra Jensen as Jade

The relatively unknown Alexandra Jensen will take up the role of Jade in this upcoming horror film. While the details about her character are largely unknown, she is likely to be one of the friends in the group.

The actress has previously appeared in Amazing Grace, Frayed, and The Messenger.

Zoe Terakes as Hayley

Wentworth star Zoe Terakes takes up the role of Hayley, one of the friends in the group. The Australian actor started their career with A View from the Bridge, which won them the Sydney Theatre Awards for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in an Independent Production.

Since then, Zoe has managed to take on many important roles across Australian films as well as Hollywood projects, including a role in Marvel's Ironheart.

Other cast members of Talk to Me

Apart from the big names, there are several debutants joining the cast of Talk to Me. This includes Joe Bird as Riley, Otis Dhanji as Daniel, Chris Alosio as Joss, Marcus Johnson as Max, and Alexandria Steffensen as Rhea.

Talk to Me will premiere on July 27, 2023.

