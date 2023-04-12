Talk to Me trailer, release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

After shaking the world with Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Oscars 2023, A24, the most in-trend production house right now, is all set to return with Talk to Me, a new horror-thriller film by the YouTube sensation RackaRacka. RackaRacka is the name of the channel directors Danny and Michael Philippou, who are set to make their debut with the film.

The first trailer for Talk to Me was released recently, drawing a huge A24 fanbase. The very intriguing premise of the film has already captured the attention of viewers, despite the trailer being slightly off the mark.

Talk to Me will follow a bunch of thrill-seeking teenagers who get much more than they bargained for when a party game goes wrong drastically, opening the portal to supernatural spirits and dangers.

A24 @A24 There's no shaking it. Watch the trailer for #TalkToMe , the terrifying horror debut from brothers Danny and Michael Philippou (RackaRacka). Only In Theaters July 28. There's no shaking it. Watch the trailer for #TalkToMe, the terrifying horror debut from brothers Danny and Michael Philippou (RackaRacka). Only In Theaters July 28. https://t.co/E1vPgjdcik

After acquiring the film at Sundance, A24 has declared that it plans to release the film on July 28, 2023, in theaters around the world. Funnily enough, other horror films like Sympathy for the Devil and Haunted Mansion will also be released around the same time, making it a spooky weekend.

All about Talk to Me

Talk to Me could be one of the most exciting films of the year. The film has reportedly been described as:

"blood-curdling and totally messed up. It is visceral and chaotic, proving itself as an immersive cinematic experience."

Simply put, it seems that this film will be a pure horror fest designed to entertain hardcore horror fans, according to the Talk to Me trailer. The synopsis for the film reads as:

"When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."

As it has already premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, there is some idea as to how things have turned out. So far, the reaction to Talk to Me has been very positive, with many critics praising its ability to scare and the very dark premise featuring ample gore and blood.

Moreover, this can be expected out of filmmaking brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, who have explored the horror genre quite extensively in their YouTube shorts before this.

Even before the film reached the mass audience, the brothers had already expressed their desire to make a sequel to the film, hinting at more excitement for horror fans across the world.

They revealed this in an interview with Collider, saying:

"Even down to the writing on the hand. There’s a lore and a story and a deep mythology. Even the spirits that are connecting with every character’s emotions. Everything’s really thought out and put through a mythology hopefully we can expand on if we were able to do a sequel."

The duo concluded:

"But yeah, we wanted the characters to be out of their depths. We didn’t explore it that much, so we just sort of hinted at it with the characters. But yes, everything’s ironed out and there’s a whole big bible. It’s called the mythology bible. So we’ve got that."

The upcoming film stars Sophia Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, and Miranda Otto, among many others.

Talk to Me will soon be out in theaters across the country on July 28.

