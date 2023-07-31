Where was Talk to Me shot? Filming locations explored 

Talk to Me, the Australian supernatural horror film from the house of the popular YouTube channel RackaRacka has been recently regarded as the scariest film of the year. Daley Pearson conceptualized the film and initially premiered at the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival. The sinister setting of the film has been shot extensively throughout various locations in Australia: including Adelaide, Mawson Lakes, Glenside, and Pooraka areas.

The directorial debut of Danny and Michael Philippou, the creators of RackaRacka, received roaring reviews at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023. A24 won distribution rights in the United States after winning a bidding war against Universal Pictures and others.

The official synopsis of Talk to Me (2022) reads,

"When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and opens the door to the spirit world forcing them to choose who to trust: the dead or the living."

Let's look at the filming locations of the movie featuring Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, and Otis Dhanji.

Talk to Me (2022) filming locations explored

Adopted by A24 through a whopping seven-figure deal, the trailer promises stunning visuals with gory details - all captured by the talented Aaron McLisky, famed for Poker Face (2022).

The film has been shot mostly indoors for the séance sequences but through Adelaide, Mawson Lakes, Glenside, and Pooraka for the outdoor shots.

1) Adelaide

The coastal city of Adelaide (Image via gostudy.com)

The movie's premise sets it in the metropolitan capital of coastal South Australia, Adelaide. The planned city was constructed close to the River Torrens and is home to tourist attractions such as Adelaide Central Market, the Oval, and the South Australian Museum.

According to the trailer, the scenes in Talk to Me were mostly shot indoors in independent sets and inside the Adelaide Studios. The crew had to travel all around the city for various shots.

2) Mawson Lakes

Mawson Lakes walking loop (Image via Walking SA)

The team of Talk to Me moved through the residential suburb area of the City of Salisbury - specifically, around Mawson Lakes. This location served as one of the most vital outdoor locations for the film's storyline.

Situated at a distance of 12 kilometers north of the city center of Adelaide, this is an ideal spot for star-gazing with the Adelaide Planetarium close by.

3) Glenside

Glenside Hospital & Parkside Mental Hospital (Image via Glenside Martins)

Another suburban area close to the government settlement of the City of Burnside, Adelaide, has been one of the filming locations of the horror flick by the Philippou brothers. The team of filming crew set up camp in Glenside for shots in the Sophie Wilde starrer.

The suburb is a rectangular-shaped residential area with roads lined with jacaranda trees, giving it a purple color in spring.

4) Pooraka

A street in Pooraka (Image via Wikipedia)

The Adelaide suburb Pooraka served as another shooting location for Talk to Me. Pooraka is situated at a distance of 12 kilometers from the Central Business District and boasts hiking trails in the area. The suburb promises a laid-back life, with go-carts and pubs being the main attraction in the area.

The director brothers grew up in the Pooraka area, and filming here brought back fond memories.

Danny Philippou shared in an interview with The Guardian,

“We went back and shot Talk to Me at my old high school. I was hanging out at that bus station of the bus I used to always catch. The surroundings really inspired it. There was no way that we weren’t going to shoot it in Australia.”

The principal photography for Talk to Me began in late February 2022 and wrapped up in early April 2023.