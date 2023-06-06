Talk to Me final trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways from RackaRacka duo Danny & Michael Philippou’s feature 

Talk to Me is a brand new and highly chilling Australian supernatural horror movie that is all set to make its arrival in theaters on July 28, 2023. The movie marks the directorial debut of Danny and Michael Philippou, the twin brothers duo, who are the creators of the well-known YouTube Channel RackaRacka. Danny Philippou has also served as the writer of the movie, along with Bill Hinzman. It has been gleaned from a concept given by Daley Pearson.

The movie centers around a young woman named Mia who becomes entangled with the world of the supernatural after a séance with a mysterious preserved hand takes place. A brand new final trailer for Talk to Me was released by A24 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Since then, the trailer has been getting a lot of attention from viewers all across the globe. Take a closer look at the new trailer here:

The trailer provides the audience with some chilling glimpses of what is about to come their way in the horror movie. From séance parties to opening the door to the supernatural world, it gives away some pretty interesting plotlines of the movie. So, without further ado, let's dive right in and find out some major takeaways from the final trailer of Talk to Me.

3 intriguing takeaways from the new Talk to Me trailer explored

1) A group of friends get hooked on the thrill of séance

A still from Talk to Me final trailer (Image Via A24/YouTube)

The new trailer for the brand new horror movie by Danny and Michael Philippou, displays that a bunch of young friends get into the practice of séance using a mysterious embalmed hand. They begin to have seance gatherings every time their parents are out.

In those gatherings, they are seen enjoying the thrill of getting connected to a spirit from the supernatural world and also getting possessed by them.

2) The group make possession videos of each other viral

A still from Talk to Me final trailer (Image Via A24/YouTube)

As the A24 trailer showcases, the group of young people not only use the embalmed hand to make contact with forces from the supernatural world, but they also make videos of each other getting possessed by the spirits. They then make those videos viral by releasing them on the internet.

However, when one of them, a boy, starts to choke after getting possessed by one spirit, they realize that it's simply not a matter of fun but widely dangerous. The trailer also displays that the group gets locked in at the house and has to forcefully break out of it.

3) They accidentally open the door to the supernatural world and let some evil forces come into this world

A still from Talk to Me final trailer (Image Via A24/YouTube)

As further shown in the new trailer for the horror movie, the séance mishap accidentally lets the door to the supernatural world open. Through that door, evil forces enter the realm of this world and start terrorizing the young group. The lead character of the movie, Mia, played by actress Sophie Wilde, is seen saying to the group in the trailer, "What if we opened the door but we didn't shut it?"

This results in spirits following them to the natural world, evoking havoc and bringing doom to everyone.

Apart from Sophie Wilde as Mia, the cast list for the movie also includes Alexandra Jensen as Jade, Otis Dhanji as Daniel, Joe Bird as Riley, Miranda Otto as Sue, Chris Alosio as Joss, and Zoe Terakes as Hayley, among others.

Don't forget to watch Talk to Me, which will debut in theatres on July 28, 2023.

