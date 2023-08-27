Talk to Me is an Australian horror movie that was released on July 28, 2023, in the United Kingdom. Directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, the movie is written by Bill Hinzman and Daley Pearson. Also known as Gọi Hồn Quỷ Dữ, the film is produced by Bankside Films, Causeway Films, and Head Gear Films.

Talk to Me grossed $53,404,087 worldwide. The main cast of the film includes Ari McCarthy, Hamish Phillips, and Kit Erhart-Bruce. With a runtime of 1 hour and 35 minutes, the story follows a group of teenagers who discover they can contact spirits with a mysterious embalmed hand, but one of them takes it too far.

The official synopsis of Talk to Me by IMDb states:

“When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and opens the door to the spirit world forcing them to choose who to trust: the dead or the living.”

Talk to Me made a historic box office collection of $53,404,087 worldwide

Critics have praised Talk to Me for its story, horror sequences, practical effects, and performances. The film, which was made with a budget of $4.5 million, had a gross box office collection in the US and Canada of $38,977,888.

The opening weekend collection was $10,431,720, and with a $14.4 million collection in other territories, a sequel for the film is now confirmed.

Prior to the theatrical release, Talk to Me was screened at various events. The preview screening took place at the Adelaide Film Festival on October 30, 2022. The world premiere occurred at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

The European premiere was held at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2023. The Canadian premiere was featured at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 23, 2023.

The film was released alongside Haunted Mansion with a projected weekend gross of $4-5 million in 2,340 theaters. However, the first-day profit reached $4.2 million, significantly increasing the weekend gross to $10.4 million. On the second weekend, the film earned $6.3 million, providing a strong start for A24 Films, which also produced Midsommar.

The plot begins with Cole's search for his brother Duckett at a party. However, Duckett stabs Cole and commits suicide.

Meanwhile, Mia is struggling on the anniversary of her mother's death. She, Jade, and Riley attend a mysterious ghost-themed party where a mystical embalmed hand allows ghosts to possess people. Mia contacts her mother's spirit, leading to Riley's possession.

Mia tries to save everyone, but the story ends with a mysterious loop at another party. The movie's directors have confirmed a prequel that focuses on Duckett's storyline.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film's writing was highly praised:

"The movie deftly stitches its deepest fears around the idea that grief and trauma can be open invitations to predatory forces from the great beyond. It marks a welcome splash of new blood on the horror landscape."

On August 9, 2023, the Kuwaiti government officially announced the ban on Talk to Me and Barbie in the interest of protecting public ethics and social traditions.

Despite being banned in Kuwait due to the transgender lead, Talk to Me eventually emerged as a box-office winner.