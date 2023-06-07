Talk to Me: Release date, trailer, cast, and more details revealed 

A new horror-thriller film, Talk to Me, is slated to premiere in theatres on July 28, 2023. The film will mark the directorial debut of YouTube sensations RackaRacka, who are filmmaking brothers Danny and Michael Philippou.

The film follows the story of Mia, a teenage girl who had recently lost her mother. She gains an unnatural interest in the supernatural to communicate with her mother, and the perfect opportunity presents itself when she’s invited to a party by her friends who plan to hold a seance as a game. Mia’s strong desire leads to dangerous consequences for the group, as she conjures terrifying demons who possess the teens and leads to the death of her friend.

The official synopsis of Talk to Me, as per Sundance, reads:

“Conjuring spirits has become the latest local party craze, and looking for a distraction on the anniversary of her mother’s death, teenage Mia is determined to get a piece of the otherworldly action. When her group of friends gathers for another unruly séance with the mysterious embalmed hand that promises a direct line to the spirits, they’re unprepared for the consequences of bending the rules through prolonged contact.”

It continues:

"As the boundary between worlds collapses and disturbing supernatural visions increasingly haunt Mia, she rushes to undo the horrific damage before it’s irreversible.”

The film was initially screened at the 2023 Sundance Festival, where it received rave reviews from critics that lauded the film for its originality and intriguing storyline that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The film managed to impact critics so much that it was eventually picked up by A24 production studio for a theatrical release.

Talk to Me promises to be a thrilling adventure for fans

A24 recently released the film’s trailer, and it is every bit as spooky, dreadful, and terrifying as the critics said it’d be. The trailer acquaints the viewers with Mia, a teenage girl who recently lost her mother. To provide her with a distraction, her friends Hayley and Joss organize a party. The party, however, is not a usual one, for it is centered around a supernatural game.

The game involves an embalmed hand, which has the power to possess a person if held on for more than 90 seconds. Naturally, the group does not take the old saying about the hand seriously. Unbeknownst to them, the embalmed hand contains a power so deadly that whoever touches it will open the door to unseen worlds and be possessed by random spirits.

However, Mia’s strong desire to test the hand herself and her ulterior motives lead to the death of one of her friends. The trailer then shows glimpses of how the death causes confusion and panic among the group as they try to escape the demon that has now entered the house.

Closed-door hauntings have always been very popular among viewers as they show the different perspectives of the various characters, which add to the general intrigue and spookiness of the film.

A still from Talk to Me (Image via IMDb)

The hand follows Mia everywhere she goes, and she believes that it is a sign that her mother wants to reach out to her. However, she doesn’t know she’s opened the door to numerous other demons and spirits who will haunt her. The trailer shows glimpses of the numerous hauntings that Mia experiences.

According to critics, Talk to Me goes over the top with its possession scenes and gory deaths, which are certain to terrify audiences from the offset. They have also compared the film to the critically acclaimed 1981 The Evil Dead.

Talk to Me: Who stars in the supernatural horror film?

The cast of Talk to Me (Image via IMDb)

Talk to Me is host to an exceptionally talented star cast, with actress Sophie Wilde in the lead role of Mia. The actress has garnered remarkable reviews for her “groundbreaking” performance in the film. She manages to bring forth the emotions of terror, shock, and confusion quite convincingly, and fans can expect her to deliver a stunning performance in the film.

The actress has also starred in the BBC series You Don’t Know Me and the ITV period drama Tom Jones. Apart from Wilde, the film also stars:

Joe Bird as Riley

Alexandra Jensen as Jade

Otis Dhanji as Daniel

Miranda Otto as Sue

Marcus Johnson as Max

Ari McCarthy as Cole

Talk to Me will release in theatres on July 28, 2023.

