How many Evil Dead movies are there? All about the horror franchise as Evil Dead Rise shines at box office

Evil Dead Rise, the fifth and latest installment in the popular horror franchise, Evil Dead, released in theaters on April 21, 2023. The lead cast list for Evil Dead Rise includes Lily Sullivan, Morgan Davies, Alyssa Sutherland, Nell Fishe, Gabrielle Echols, and several others.

As stated in the official synopsis for the new movie, given by Warner Bros. Pictures:

"Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, “Evil Dead Rise” tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."

Ever since the movie's theatrical release, it has received amazing reviews from both the audience and the critics. The movie has also grossed more than $131 million worldwide. The total production budget of Evil Dead Rise was between $15-19 million, which means the film is the highest-grossing installment in the franchise.

From 1981's The Evil Dead to 2023's Evil Dead Rise, the popular horror franchise has a total of 5 movies so far

Evil Dead is a chilling horror movie franchise that has been created by Sam Raimi. The franchise consists of five feature movies and centers around an ancient Sumerian text, Necronomicon Ex-Mortis, that goes on to wreak absolute mayhem upon a group, residing in a cabin in the woods of Tennessee.

The main protagonist of the franchise is Ashley Joanna "Ash" Williams, masterfully played by Bruce Campbell. Popularly known as Ash, she is the only character that has appeared in every movie of the franchise.

The original trilogy of the franchise entails The Evil Dead of 1981, Evil Dead II of 1987, and Army of Darkness of 1992. The first installment was written by Sam Raimi. The second movie in the series has also been written by Raimi, along with Scott Spiegel. Raimi has also served as the writer for the series' third installment, alongside his brother Ivan Raimi.

All three original movies have been directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Robert Tapert. In 2013, the movie franchise was resurrected with the fourth installment, Evil Dead. Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues have served as writers for the movie, while Álvarez has also acted as the director of the movie. The movie has been produced by Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert, and Bruce Campbell.

Released on April 21, 2023, Evil Dead Rise is the fifth movie in the series. Lee Cronin has acted as the movie's writer and director, while the movie has been produced by Rob Tapert. Like the preceding movies in the franchise, the new movie has also been gleaned from the titular characters created by Sam Raimi.

Apart from the five movies, the franchise also has a television series, Ash vs. Evil Dead, which made its arrival on October 31, 2015, exclusively on Starz. Sam Raimi, Tom Spezialy, and Ivan Raimi have served as showrunners of the series, which consists of a total of three seasons. The show ended in April 2018.

