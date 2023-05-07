5 cool facts about Evil Dead Rise movie as slasher horror crosses $100M at box office

Evil Dead Rise has officially crossed the $100M mark, making it the highest-grossing movie in the Evil Dead franchise. Since the movie's release on April 21, 2023, it has been receiving praise and appreciation from fans and critics alike. Fans of the horror genre have even named the movie one of the scariest and most terrifying horror films to be made recently.

The fifth installment in the Evil Dead film series, the film revolves around Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), her sister Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie's children who accidentally discover old religious artifacts and summon demonic entities known as Deadites. Set in a dilapidated LA apartment complex, the film follows the family as Ellie gets possessed by the demonic spirits, and tries to kill everyone in the building including her own family.

Here are five facts to know about the new movie as it runs successfully in theatres worldwide.

5 things to know about Evil Dead Rise as the film joins the $100M club

1) Evil Dead Rise comes a whole decade after the release of 2013's Evil Dead

Evil Dead Rise is the fifth installment in the Evil Dead film series. Its predecessor, Evil Dead, directed by Fede Álvarez was released ten years ago in 2013. The movie was a critical and commercial success, which led Sam Raimi, who created the Evil Dead universe, to plan another installment.

In 2019, Raimi announced at the New York Comic Con that the next part was in development. While Raimi remained as an executive producer on the project, Lee Cronin joined the film as director as well as a scriptwriter.

2) The film was originally meant to release exclusively through HBOMax

Warner Bros. had initially decided to release Evil Dead Rise on the streaming platform HBOMax. However, after the film received positive reviews from test screenings, the studio opted to release the movie in theaters globally.

The movie premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) on March 15, 2023, and was generally well-received by critics and audiences alike. Since its release on April 21, 2023, the movie has grossed over $93 million worldwide.

3) The film features a voice-only cameo from Bruce Campbell

The second movie in the Evil Dead franchise to not feature Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams, Evil Dead Rise was initially met with skepticism by fans when the movie's announcement was made. While fans questioned how an Evil Dead movie that did not directly involve Sam Raimi or Bruce Campbell would fare in the long run, the two did play a backstage role in the making of the film.

While Raimi was involved as an executive producer, Campbell had a more hands-on role where his voice was heard in a recording on one of the phonograph records that Danny finds in the hidden room. Bruce can be heard saying "Destroy it! It's called the Book of the Dead for a reason!" on one of the records that Danny plays.

4) Evil Dead Rise takes place in a downtown LA apartment instead of a cabin in the woods

The Evil Dead movies are known for their creepy remote location setup. The Evil Dead (1981), Evil Dead II (1987), and Evil Dead (2013) were all stories that revolved around a group of people who went on vacation and stayed in a cabin in the woods where they were attacked by demons and evil spirits.

While the remote location adds to the horror element in the films, Evil Dead Rise takes a turn from the usual, with all the gore taking place in an urban setup. The movie predominantly takes place in the apartment complex that Ellie and her children live in, which allowed the filmmakers to get creative with modern gore from elevator wires to cheese grater.

5) 6,500 liters of fake blood were used for the movie

The director of the movie, Lee Cronin, revealed in a Twitter post that it took 6,500 liters of fake blood to shoot all the gruesome gory scenes in Evil Dead Rise. With plenty of spine-chilling, horrifying moments, it is no surprise that it took that much fake blood to make the film.

Fans of the franchise have praised Cronin's version of Evil Dead for its violent and bloody take on the beloved horror franchise. The movie is filled with its share of gruesome deaths and violent murders, including chainsaws, broken broom handles, and even cheese graters. Evil Dead Rise is definitely not a watch meant for the weak-hearted.

Evil Dead Rise is running successfully in theaters worldwide.

