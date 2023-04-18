Evil Dead Rise and 4 other slasher horror films that you may not want to watch alone

Slasher films became immensely popular from the late 1970s to the 1980s. The genre primarily involves a murderous maniac stalking and killing a group of people in a gruesome way. The most common weapons used in the killing are chainsaws, knives, scalpels, etc.

The past decade has seen a tremendous rise in slasher movies with many creative takes on the genre. Movies like X, Pearl and Bodies Bodies Bodies truly brought out another side to the genre while being extremely creative with it. Other movies like Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Evil Dead Rise, or Scream improved upon an existing franchise.

So, while slashers may seem formulaic, there is room to be creative in the genre. When done right, movies from the genre can be masterpieces. Not to mention the sheer entertainment that it provides for the fans of gore and macabre.

Evil Dead Rise and 4 other slasher horror films that you need to watch right now

1) Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise has taken the internet by storm with its creative marketing genius. The movie knows when not to take itself too seriously, and it is paying off in terms of creating hype. The movie follows the story of two sisters who are estranged. Their reunion is cut short by flesh-eating monsters who thrust them into a battle for survival.

The movie has become one of the most highly anticipated movies in recent times, with its release set to take place on April 21, 2023. The movie was initially set for a streaming-only release on HBO Max. However, with Warner Bros restructuring their plans by focusing more on theatrical releases, the movie will have a theater release for the fans of the franchise. The cast will have

Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, and many more.

2) Halloween

A classic, Halloween is one of the most ingenious slasher films of all time. The movie was filmed within 20 days and with a budget of just $300,000. However, it went on to make five times the amount, garnering $150 million at the box office. This set the benchmark for slasher films, and everything else that came after it more or less followed its formula.

The movie follows Michael Myers, who kills his sister brutally at just 6 years of age. Although he is detained in prison and sentenced to 15 years, he escapesprison while being transferred. He then returns to his hometown, where he begins his reign of terror by looking for his next victim.

The movie cast includes Donald Pleasance, Jamie Lee Curtis, P. J. Soles, and Nancy Loomis. The movie was one of the few movies to have a novel after it, and its success inspired a video game and a comic book series based on it as well. United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress helmed this movie as-

"culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

3) Terrifier 2

Usually, sequels to successful franchises are all over the place, but not this one. Although sequels to classic slashers like Halloween might disappoint the viewer, this one is adored by fans and critics.

This is the third film in the franchise to feature Art the Clown and is a sequel to the movie Terrifier. The movie plot follows Art the Clown as he is resurrected by a sinister force. He goes after a girl and her younger brother while they fight for survival.

Aesthetically, Art the Clown is at its best in the movie, and the kills are orchestrated in the most gruesome way possible, which would appease hardcore slasher fans. The movie was so grisly that many audience members fainted and vomited during the screening. However, the acting of most of the actors like Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, and Kailey Hyma involved are lightly criticized in the film.

The movie was such a huge commercial success that Variety called it a “shock” as the movie had zero mainstream marketing and was made with a pretty low budget.

4) Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This slasher flick is the ninth installment in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. The movie follows a group of teens who go to a remote town in Texas with an entrepreneurial mindset. However, hell breaks loose as they disrupt Leatherface’s protected and isolated world as he rises again after 48 years.

This slasher movie was extremely successful and debuted at number two on the Netflix Global charts. The invincible power of Leatherface that vanquishes anything and everything that comes his way without mercy worked really well with the audience. It had some funny elements, too, like the bus scene and a jab at the cancel culture on social media.

5) X

This slasher movie definitely made some noise when it came out in 2022. Written, directed, and produced by Ti West, this movie not only revamps the slasher genre but also gives a powerhouse performance by Mia Goth. The film’s cast also boasts Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi.

The story follows a group of adult video makers and actors as they arrive in a desolate farm in rural Texas to shoot their film. However, things go south as their seemingly ordinary old neighbors show their true psychotic colors.

The movie is a modern take on the psycho-biddy subgenre that shows old people as violent and grisly figures who go on a psychotic murder rampage. The movie was a hit with audiences and critics alike.

Slasher films can be really fun to watch if you enjoy gore and horror. Many recent slasher movies like Orphan: First Kill, Scream, American Psycho, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Happy Death Day are many few honorable mentions that could not fit into the list.

Poll : 0 votes