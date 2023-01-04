"Let's pray for a cameo'': Evil Dead Rise fans demand Ash's return amidst new trailer release 

One of 2023's most anticipated films, Evil Dead Rise, has just dropped its teaser trailer. Fans on Twitter are going ballistic over the film's first look and are expecting some cameos as well.

The Evil Dead franchise is one of the most celebrated horror franchises in cinema history. The first film was released in 1981, titled The Evil Dead, followed by Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, Evil Dead (2013), and finally the upcoming movie Evil Dead Rise. The movies have managed to collect over US $150 million worldwide over the years.

Ash Williams, played by Bruce Campbell, has appeared in all the movies so far, and fans are expecting a cameo from him. While some fans took to Twitter to discuss the possibility of a cameo, others have decided to pray for one:

"Let's pray for a cameo."

nyc__ez @NYC_EZ23 @EvilDead @EvilDead TheGame for a fact this is gonna be more horrifying than all the others. love that bruce is helping but won’t be in it🥲let’s pray for a cameo @EvilDead @EvilDeadTheGame for a fact this is gonna be more horrifying than all the others. love that bruce is helping but won’t be in it🥲let’s pray for a cameo

Fans demand Ash Williams' cameo in Evil Dead Rise

Ash Williams is a legend in the world of horror and has appeared in every Evil Dead movie so far. He is considered a cultural icon and an iconic horror hero. In the Evil Dead movies, he is constantly seen battling the "Deadites", evil creatures possessed by the ancient evil of the Kandarian Demon.

Fans love the character and are praying that he shows up in the new movie.

KM @TXParamedic723 @GroovyBruce I will definitely see it. Bummer you're not in it.☹ @GroovyBruce I will definitely see it. Bummer you're not in it.☹

Shawn Tyler @shawntylernj @GroovyBruce Bruceee I need to get in on one of your movies. Wish you were in this upcoming film! @GroovyBruce Bruceee I need to get in on one of your movies. Wish you were in this upcoming film!

Capsirus @CapsirusYT @GroovyBruce Nice to see that even tho you aren’t in the film, you’re still connected to the franchise in some form. @GroovyBruce Nice to see that even tho you aren’t in the film, you’re still connected to the franchise in some form.

Bruce Campbell will reportedly not be a part of the upcoming movie, and fans on Twitter are upset about it. Although the teaser trailer has received praise, Ash's presence is truly missed, especially since he is credited with making the franchise what it is now.

One fan was glad that even though Bruce is not in the movie, he is still connected to the franchise. Meanwhile, others are hoping he will surprise fans with a cameo.

Glen キッスランド @TheFallKingXO @EvilDead If I don’t see a cameo by Ash I am going to be pissed @EvilDead If I don’t see a cameo by Ash I am going to be pissed

Ｒｏｂｅｒｔ Ａｎｔｈｏｎｙ @robanthonyeadon 🤘 @EvilDead Most Anticipated movie this year, I can't wait for the trailer tomorrow!!! @EvilDead Most Anticipated movie this year, I can't wait for the trailer tomorrow!!! 💀📖🤘

Although Ash isn't there in the movie, fans are praying for a miracle. Even before the launch of the official trailer, Evil Dead Rise is being hailed as the horror movie of the year. Bruce Campbell will serve as one of the executive producers of the film along with Sam Raimi.

The last Evil Dead movie was released in 2013 and was a box-office success. Fans are expecting the upcoming movie to exceed all expectations and stand out among several other horror movies coming out this year.

Evil Dead Rise with see two siblings fight the Deadites

Directed by Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise will follow two sisters trying to survive and save their family from demonic creatures known as Deadites. The Deadites are sinister creatures possessed by the ancient evil of the Kandarian Demon.

Evil Dead Rise stars Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis in lead roles, with Tai Wano, Jayden Daniels, and Billy Reynolds-McCarthy in supporting roles.

The film's official synopsis, released by Warner Bros. Pictures, reads:

"In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment."

It continues:

"The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable."

Robert G. Tapert serves as the film's producer with cinematography and music helmed by Dave Garbett and Stephen McKeon. It's produced by New Line Cinema, Ghost House Pictures, and Wild Atlantic Pictures with Warner Bros. Pictures serving as its official distributor.

The film will be released theatrically on April 21, 2023, and digitally on HBO Max.

