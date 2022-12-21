Evil Dead Rise new image sparks memefest on Twitter

Evil Dead Rise is the latest addition to the popular horror franchise Evil Dead. The upcoming horror supernatural movie will be the 5th installment in the series. The movie is all set to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures, on April 21, 2023.

Since October 31, 2022, the Evil Dead franchise has been dropping some interesting first looks from the upcoming 2023 movie. The latest image from Evil Dead Rise was released on December 19, 2022, by the franchise. Since then, it has been grabbing the attention of fans, but not for good reasons.

The image has stimulated quite a hilarious response from netizens. They took to Twitter to express their humorous reactions to the image. It is safe to say that it has become the subject of memes online.

Twitter is exploding with memes as fans share their reactions to the latest Evil Dead Rise image

A still of fan tweets on the new image from Evil Dead Rise (Via Twitter)

Evil Dead has been one of the most popular horror franchises of all time since the original movie, The Evil Dead's release in 1981. It was written and directed by renowned filmmaker Sam Raimi. The upcoming movie has also been gleaned from characters written by Raimi. However, he will not be serving as the director for the new installment.

Fans are rather doubtful about the upcoming movie not being made by Raimi and the recently released image has sparked a memefest on Twitter.

Fans have been mocking the fact that the image shows the main character drenched in blood and holding a shotgun as it matches every other horror movie.

By the looks of the fan reactions, it is quite understandable that individuals are skeptical about the overly bloody image. Jokes aside, it will be interesting to see if the new movie will be able to match the success of the previous installments of the franchise.

Evil Dead @EvilDead Trick or treat, Deadites. Here is the first look for Evil Dead Rise - in theaters April 21. #EvilDeadRise Trick or treat, Deadites. Here is the first look for Evil Dead Rise - in theaters April 21. #EvilDeadRise https://t.co/CKphVq8zz2

Lee Cronin has served as the writer and director of the upcoming horror movie, while Robert G. Tapert has acted as the producer. Dave Garbett served as the cinematographer of the new movie in the franchise, while critically acclaimed music composer Stephen McKeon has given its music.

The official synopsis for the movie, released by Warner Bros. Pictures, reads:

"In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable."

Bruce Campbell @GroovyBruce @EvilDead For the Deadites who weren’t able to make it to BruceFest this year, I’m very excited to share this shot of the family from Evil Dead Rise. See them come together or be torn apart only in theaters April 21. #EvilDeadRise For the Deadites who weren’t able to make it to BruceFest this year, I’m very excited to share this shot of the family from Evil Dead Rise. See them come together or be torn apart only in theaters April 21. #EvilDeadRise @EvilDead https://t.co/VvnECjH164

The cast list for the movie includes Alyssa Sutherland, Gabrielle Echols, Lily Sullivan, Morgan Davies, Mia Challis, Nell Fisher, Tai Wano, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels.

Evil Dead Rise will release in theaters on April 21, 2023.

